Walleye Home Saturday and Sunday

February 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 25-13-3-1, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Friday, January 31 vs. Kalamazoo (6-3 Win)

Saturday, February 1 at Indy (3-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Friday, February 7 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m. Fox Sports Radio 1230 | Fleetwood's Tap Room)

Saturday, February 8 vs. Cincinnati at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m. Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Sunday, February 9 vs. Cincinnati at 5:15 p.m. (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, February 3 - No Practice

Tuesday, February 4 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, February 5 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, February 6 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, February 7 - Game at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 - Game vs. Cincinnati at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, February 9 - Game vs. Cincinnati at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the team visit www.toledowalleye.com.

WALLEYE NOTES

Weekend split for the Walleye: Toledo used a four point night for the captain TJ Hensick to pull away from the Kalamazoo Wings 6-3 on Friday at the Huntington Center. Josh Winquist and Troy Loggins each scored for Toledo on Saturday night but the struggles for the Walleye against the Fuel continued as they lose in Indy 3-2.

One away from history: Forward Shane Berschbach picked up his 110th career Walleye goal Friday night against Kalamazoo. That pulls him to within goal of the Walleye all-time goal scoring leader Evan Rankin who had 111 from 2009 through 2017.

Over eight again: For the 9th time this season Toledo went over 8,000 fans with 8,002 at the Huntington Center Friday. It was 18th sellout crowd this year for the Walleye in 20 home contests. Toledo is averaging 7,666 per game which is second most in the league this year.

Players of January: Toledo finished off another winning month going 7-3-1 to open 2020. Josh Kestner led the way for the Walleye offensively with 15 points (9G, 6A) over the 11 contests. Shane Berschbach also reached a point per game with 11 (3G, 8A). Billy Christopoulos posted a 6-1-0 record in his starts with a magical 2.07 goals against average and a .931 save percentage.

All Cincinnati ahead: Toledo has three games in three days coming up this week and all of them are against the top team in the Central Division the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Walleye have won two straight in the season series after the Cyclones took the first game the two played.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

TJ Hensick (2 goals - 3 assists = 5 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Billy Christopoulos (1-1-0, 3.00 GAA, .900 save %)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS AND EVENTS

Walleye Hockey Clinics | Huntington Center

Wednesday, February 5 & Thursday, February 6 | 1-2 p.m.

The Toledo Walleye are teaming up with the Ohio Council of Community Schools to offer some students an opportunity to meet players and learn about the basics of hockey on the ice at the Huntington Center. Players will conduct one-hour clinics on Wednesday with students from Skyway School and Ohio Digital Leaning School, and on Thursday, with students from Sunbridge School and I-Lead School.

NICKNAME JERSEY WEEKEND | Presented by A-Gas

Saturday, February 8 & Sunday, February 9

The Walleye team will wear special FISH jerseys featuring their individual nicknames. Jerseys will be available for auction following Saturday's game with proceeds to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of NW Ohio and Walleye Wishing Well. The jersey auction includes 'The Fish' players and coaching staff.

ECHL Stories from February 3, 2020

