Roe Named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of Month

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades defenseman Logan Roe is the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for January after leading the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +13, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

Roe, who was a co-recipient of the award in November, posted an even or better rating in of his 13 games in January, including a +4 on Jan. 4 against South Carolina and on Jan. 29 against Fort Wayne, and a +3 on Jan. 15 at Kalamazoo.

The 28-year-old leads the ECHLâwith a +36 rating while also sharing the league lead among defensemen with 12 goals and ranking second among blueliners with 38 points in 45 games. He was named Most Valuable Player of the 2020 ECHLâAll-Star Classic after posting an event high seven points (2g-5a).

A native of Fort Myers, Florida, Roe has posted 127 points (28g-99a) in 292 career ECHLâgames with Florida and was the ECHLâPlus Performer of the Year in 2017-18 after posting a league-best +43 rating.

Prior to turning pro, Roe posted 25 points (1g-24a) in 146 career games at Canisius College.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Logan Roe with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Everblades' home game.

Florida starts a four-game week with a Wednesday matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena.

