Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Continues Road Trip in Wichita, Idaho

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are currently 2-1 on the 9 game, 6 state, 3 week road trip. Grizzlies went 2-1 last week in the final 3 non-division games of the 2019-2020 regular season.

Grizz have standings points in 23 of their last 28 games. They are in 2nd place in the Mountain Division with 59 standings points and a record of 26-13-7. Utah has the 4th best winning percentage in the Western Conference at .641, trailing only Allen (.755), Cincinnati (.696) and Toledo (.643).

Utah has been good on the road as they have a record of 11-7-4 on the road, with standings points in 15 of 22 away from the friendly confines of Maverik Center. Utah has outscored opponents 84 to 68 away from home.

Last week the Grizz played their last 3 regular season games vs non-division opponents. Utah won 5-2 at Atlanta on January 28th. In that game Utah had 3 power play goals, a shorthanded goal and an empty net goal. Utah has 7 power play goals the last 4 games. On January 29th Utah lost 3-2 at Atlanta with Taylor Richart and Ty Lewis scoring power play goals. Last Saturday the Grizzlies won 6-4 at Greenville as Mitch Maxwell scored on a deflection with 2:33 left in regulation. Martin Ouellette returned in goal for Utah and got the win, stopping 34 of 38 shots to go to 12-1-1-1 since coming to Utah in a trade on December 12th.

Grizzlies next homestand begins February 17th for a Maverik Monday and a special 1 pm start vs Rapid City. That day the Grizz will wear DC Comics specialty jerseys. Wednesday, February 19th is a Wild Wednesday and Bud Light College Night vs Rapid City. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Stadler is on February 22nd-24th vs Kansas City.

Games This Week

Wednesday, February 5th - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

Friday, February 7th - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. CenturyLink Arena.

Saturday, February 8th - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. CenturyLink Arena.

Upcoming Promotions

February 17th - Rapid City at Utah - 1 pm start. Maverik Monday (Buy one get one free tickets with Maverik Adventure Card). DC Comics Specialty jerseys.

February 19th - Rapid City at Utah - Wild Wednesday and Bud Light College Night. $6 student tickets.

February 22nd - Kansas City at Utah - Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Stadler.

Rio Tinto Kennecott Partners with the Grizzlies

For every goal scored at home this season Rio Tinto Kennecott will donate $100 to UCAIR, the Utah Clean Air Partnership. The Grizzlies have scored 81 goals at home so far this season.

Last Week's Games

February 1st - Utah 6 Greenville 4 - Utah scored 4 goals in the first period as Jack Jenkins, JC Brassard, Brandon Saigeon and Griffen Molino tallied goals. Greenville scored 4 unanswered to tie the game midway thru the 2nd period. Mitch Maxwell scored the game winning goal with 2:33 left in the third as he deflected a shot from Yuri Terao in the back of the net. Ty Lewis added an empty net goal for his team leading 22nd of the season.

January 29th - Utah 2 Atlanta 3 - Taylor Richart and Ty Lewis scored power play goals. Brad Barone stopped 27 of 30 for Utah.

January 28th - Utah 5 Atlanta 2 - Griffen Molino 1 goal and 2 assists. Tim McGauley 2 assists.

Hat Tricks This Season

Josh Dickinson - 2 (October 16th, 18th).

Tim McGauley - 1 (December 6th).

Joe Wegwerth - 1 (December 27th).

Ty Lewis - 1 (January 13th).

4 Goal Game

Ty Lewis - 1 (December 17th).

Grizzlies Among League Leaders: Forward Tim McGauley leads the league in assists (39) and is 2nd in points (58) and plus-minus (+31). Griffen Molino is fourth in plus-minus (+26) and tied for 7th in points (47). Taylor Richart is tied for the lead in goals by a defenseman (12). Richart also leads all defenseman in power play goals (8) and shots on goal (145).

January Recap

Grizzlies went 8-4-1-1 in the month of January. Utah outshot opponents in 12 of 14 games in the month.

January Leading Scorers: 4 players have double digit point totals in 14 games in January. Since Jan. 1. Connor Yau has the best plus-minus in the month (+11). Yau leads all Utah defenseman in plus-minus (+20). Taylor Richart had 4 goals in January. Mitch Maxwell also had 4 goals in the month and that doesn't include scoring the game deciding goals in shootouts in back to back games vs Idaho on Jan. 20 and vs Allen on Jan. 24.

PLAYER POS GP PTS G A +/-

Tim McGauley F 14 19 6 13 0

Ty Lewis F 14 14 9 5 0

Griffen Molino F 12 14 3 12 0

Yuri Terao F 13 12 4 8 1

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 26-13-5-2

Home record: 15-6-2-1. Utah has outscored opponents 81 to 61 at home this season.

Road record: 11-7-3-1. Utah is outscoring opponents 84 to 68 on the road this season.

Last 10 games: Utah is 7-2-1.

Goals per game: 3.59 (5th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.80 (6th).

Shots per game: 33.15 (9th).

Shots against per game: 27.48 (2nd).

Power play: 20.5 % (6th).

Penalty Kill: 83.4 % (9th).

Record When Scoring First: 16-3-1 (.825 win %).

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 16 4

Opposition 10 16

Team Leaders

Goals: Ty Lewis (22) - Lewis has a goal in 4 of his last 5 games.

Assists: Tim McGauley (39) - Leads league.

Points: McGauley (56) - 2nd in league

Plus/Minus: McGauley (+31) - 2nd in league.

PIM: Patrick McGrath (86)

Power Play Points: Tim McGauley (14)

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (147)

Game Winning Goals: Yuri Terao (5)

Wins: Martin Ouellette (12)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.947)

Goals Against Average: Miska (1.62)

Grizzlies Player Awards

Josh Dickinson - October 2019 Player of the Month. He also was ECHL Player of the Week from October 14-20, where he had back to back hat tricks.

Hunter Miska - November 18-24 Goaltender of the Week.

Tim McGauley - December 2019 Player of the Month. Dec. 16-22 Player of the Week.

Martin Ouellette - December Goaltender of the Month. Also won December 9-15 Goaltender of the Week.

Tim McGauley & Griffen Molino - December 2019 Co winners of the Plus Performers of the Month.

Ty Lewis - Jan 13-19 Player of the Week.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 2-1.

