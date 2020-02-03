Ty Ronning Re-Joins Wolf Pack

February 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned forward Ty Ronning to the Wolf Pack from its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Ronning, a second-year pro out of the Western Hockey League and a seventh-round (201st overall) draft pick by the Rangers in 2016, has logged nine games with the Wolf Pack this season (four penalty minutes, Even, ten shots on goal), and has 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points, along with a +6 and 20 PIM, in 28 ECHL games with the Mariners. The 5-9, 178-pound Scottsdale, Arizona native is tied for third on the Maine club in goals and tied for fourth in plus/minus.

In 47 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Ronning has six goals and four assists

ECHL Stories from February 3, 2020

