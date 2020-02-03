Ty Ronning Re-Joins Wolf Pack
February 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned forward Ty Ronning to the Wolf Pack from its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.
Ronning, a second-year pro out of the Western Hockey League and a seventh-round (201st overall) draft pick by the Rangers in 2016, has logged nine games with the Wolf Pack this season (four penalty minutes, Even, ten shots on goal), and has 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points, along with a +6 and 20 PIM, in 28 ECHL games with the Mariners. The 5-9, 178-pound Scottsdale, Arizona native is tied for third on the Maine club in goals and tied for fourth in plus/minus.
In 47 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Ronning has six goals and four assists
###
The Mariners continue a six game homestand Tuesday against the Worcester Railers at 7 PM. They're also home all three dates this weekend - February 7th, 8th, and 9th for the "Giving 3Kend," sponsored by Three Dollar Deweys. Friday night at 7:15 PM vs. Worcester is "Works For ME Night," presented by News Center Maine and a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 Aquafina water, $2 Pepsi products, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the 2nd period. Saturday at 6 PM against Brampton is Pride Night with EqualityMaine, including a sunglasses giveaway for the first 2,000 fans in attendance. On Sunday at 3 PM against Brampton once again, it's the "Underwear Toss," with fans encouraged to throw new packages of underwear onto the ice after the first Mariners goal to benefit Preble Street Teen Services.
All Saturday and Sunday home games feature the Family Four Pack - four tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four Mariners beverage koozies, starting at $80. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets to all games by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458.
