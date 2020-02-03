Allen Americans Deliver Bears to Children's Health Plano

Allen, Texas -The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, recently delivered teddy bears to Children's Health Plano.

Allen Americans players Jack Sadek, Mitch Vandergunst and Greg Campbell, along with Americans mascot Biscuit, were along for the delivery. Players signed autographs and posed for selfies with the kids. The bears were collected at the Allen Americans Teddy Bear Toss Game in November.

"It gives you a warm feeling inside to see the big smiles on their faces," said Allen defenseman Jack Sadek. "A little of our time during the day to give back to the community, especially for the young hockey fans in our area is very rewarding."

The team makes many visits to hospitals in North Texas throughout the season, with Allen Americans players and Ice Angels. Contact the Allen Americans for more information at info@allenamericans.com

The Allen Americans next home game will be on February 18th against Tulsa. Call 972-912-1000 to purchase tickets.

