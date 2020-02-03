Weekly Report: Royals Surging with Pink in the Rink Ahead

February 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals sit second place in the North and prepare for a packed promotional home weekend Friday-Saturday at Santander Arena, including Saturday's Pink in the Rink game at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Wheeling Nailers.

The Royals will name their 3-millionth fan at Saturday's game and that one lucky person will be given special prizes and honored at the game as the 3-millionth ever to attend a Royals game at Santander Arena. The Royals will wear special Pink in the Rink jerseys and give away fleece blankets to the first 1,500 fans. The night is presented by Adams & Associates, Alvernia University and Lamar Advertising. The game is part of a doubleheader of hockey at Santander Arena; at 2:00 p.m., Alvernia University women's hockey hosts Manhattanville at 2:00 p.m. and purchasing a ticket to the Royals game includes free admission to the Alvernia game.

Friday the 7th at 7:00 p.m. is Ladies Night vs. Atlanta, where all fans 21+ receive free entry to a wine tasting with their game ticket, featuring four local wineries (Deerfoot Vineyards, Roselawn Bistro, Black River Farms and King Cole Winery).

The Royals swept Worcester on back-to-back nights last weekend in Massachusetts and outscored their division foes, 11-3, to improve to three points ahead of Brampton for second in the North Division. Perched at 25-14-5-0, Reading remains ten points behind first-place Newfoundland despite riding a 5-1-1-0 stretch.

3 stars of the week

3. D Jeremy Beaudry generated a Royals-defenseman-record four assists Saturday in a 6-2 win over Worcester

2. G Kirill Ustimenko won on back-to-back nights to bump to 7-0-1-0 in his last eight games.

1. F Trevor Gooch scored a hat trick Friday and two goals Saturday (5g, 1a).

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions

Fri., Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Atlanta (Ladies Night/Wine Tasting)

Free Wine Tasting on the concourse with Deerfoot Vineyards, Black River Farms, King Cole Winery and RoseLawn Bistro | College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office| $1 Smoothies

Sat., Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling (Pink in the Rink)

Royals play on pink ice with Fleece Blanket Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans | Breast Cancer Awareness Jerseys

$1 Pink Rose Draft Cider | Doubleheader: 1 ticket also gets you admission to the Alvernia Women's Hockey Game at 2:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 16 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kids Club Game)

Last free postgame skate of the season, presented by Body Zone | Team Photo Giveaway | $1 Hot Dog, $1 Soda & $1 Nacho Concession Special Pricing | Game Included Kids Club Packages presented by Applebee's, Schuykill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County (Sign Ups Available)

Quick Notes

Corey Mackin generated two assists Saturday and has points in ten straight games (7g, 9a) for the first time in his career. The Ferris State graduate is a plus-seven over the ten games and five of them have been multi-point efforts. He ranks fifth among league rookies with 16 goals and ninth at 32 points.

Trevor Gooch's hat trick performance (3g, 1a) marked the first time he had scored three goals in a game since before he went to Colorado College. Gooch last had three goals (4 pts.) in a game in Jan. 2015 when he played for the Philadelphia Flyers Elite of the USPHL. The next season was Gooch's first at Colorado College. Gooch's weekend sparked him to 11 goals, matching his production in each of his final two seasons on campus in Colorado Springs.

The Royals have outscored opponents 109-53 in the team's 25 victories. Reading average 4.4 goals per game in wins.

Reading is 15-0-0-0 at home this season when scoring first.

Reading has allowed three or fewer goals in seven straight games.

Weekly Schedule - Promotions at Royalshockey.com/promotions

Feb. 7 vs. Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 8 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Team Record

25-14-5-0, 55 pts., 2nd North

Division Standings

Newfoundland - 65 points

Reading - 55 points

Brampton - 52 points

Maine - 50 points

Adirondack - 47 points

Worcester - 36 points

Weekly Results

Jan. 31 vs. NFD: W, 5-1

Feb. 1 vs. NFD: W, 6-2

Royals leaders

Goals: Cuddemi (21)

Assists: DiChiara (30)

Points: DiChiara (43)

PIM: Mitchell (106)

+/-: Knodel (18)

Practice schedule

Monday - OFF Day

Tuesday - Practice at Body Zone, 11:30-1:00

Wednesday - Practice at Body Zone, 10:00-11:30

Thursday - Practice, 11:00-1:00

Friday - Game vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday - Game at Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday - OFF Day

Monday - TBD

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.