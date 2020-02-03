Americans Rally from 4-1 Deficit to Beat Wichita 7-6

February 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Wichita Thunder by a score of 7-6 on Saturday night at Allen Event Center in front of a packed house of 5,504.

The Americans trailed 4-1 after the first period, before beginning their rally. Alex Breton (8) and Les Lancaster (4) scored back-to-back goals in the second period to cut the lead to 4-3. Wichita responded just a minute and thirteen seconds later, when Billy Exell beat Dereck Baribeau to give Wichita a two-goal lead heading to the final period.

Jack Sadek (4) and Tyler Sheehy (23) scored less than three minutes apart early in the third period to tie the game at 5-5. It was Tyler Sheehy's second of the night, and 4th goal in the last two games. Peter Crinella broke the tie for Wichita, with his second of the game, and 14th of the season at the 7:32 mark to put Wichita back in the lead 6-5. That would be the last time the Wichita Thunder would lead the game. The Americans scored the final two goals on Saturday night. Frist, Brett Pollock on a setup from Tyler Sheehy, scored his 16th of the year at the 8:49 mark. Joshua Lammon closed the scoring for Allen, following up on an Alex Breton shot putting a rebound in the back of the Wichita net for his 6th of the year, which turned out to be the game-winner for Allen.

"This was a big comeback win for us," said Americans forward Joshua Lammon. "We didn't start very well tonight, but we finished strong. Sweeping the three-in-three weekend put us in a good position heading into next week's four-day break."

The Allen Americans will play just one game next week, traveling to Kansas City next Saturday night. Tickets for all remaining Allen Americans home games are on sale NOW. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.