Stingrays Acquire Defender Neal Goff

February 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced a trade with the Kansas City Mavericks Monday to acquire defenseman Neal Goff in exchange for forward Mitch Vanderlaan.

Goff, 26, is in his third professional season and has appeared in 37 games with the Mavericks this season, earning five points with a goal and four assists. The Stillwater, Minn. native also spent the 2018-19 season in Kansas City alongside current SC skaters Mark Cooper and Jordan Klimek, posting eight assists in 55 appearances before suiting up for three playoff games.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound defender has seen action in 96 total ECHL games after beginning his pro career at the end of the 2017-18 season with the Colorado Eagles and playing in four games. He also made his AHL debut with the San Antonio Rampage at the end of 2017-18 and appeared in three contests.

Before turning pro, Goff had a four-year collegiate career at Western Michigan University, suiting up for 133 NCAA contests with the Broncos while scoring 22 points on eight goals and 14 assists. As a senior during 2017-18, Goff served as one of the team's alternate captains.

Goff also had a three-year run with the Fargo Force in the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2011-14, playing 147 games and adding 24 points on nine goals and 15 assists. He served as Fargo's team captain during 2013-14 and was part of a run to the league's Clark Cup Finals in the spring of 2013.

Vanderlaan is in his first full professional season and played in 32 games for South Carolina this year, scoring 13 points on five goals and eight assists.

The Stingrays return to the ice on Thursday night in Orlando when they open a two-game series with the Solar Bears at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center. South Carolina then returns home on Sunday for a 3:05 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum.

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.