Komets Return Home Saturday; Oilers Visit for Wizarding World Night and Report Card Night

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets will enjoy a six-day rest this week before returning to action at Kalamazoo Friday at 7pm. Saturday the Komets return home after their season-longest 20 day hiatus from the Memorial Coliseum to host the Tulsa Oilers at 7:35pm before traveling to Indy Sunday for a 3:05 matinee to complete a three-game weekend

Friday, Komets at Kalamazoo, 7pm-- It'll be the 10th meeting of 14 Friday when the Komets skate at Wings Event Center (5,113) in Kalamazoo. The Komets are 6-2-1 in the season series since a 6-3 victory in Fort Wayne in the last meeting on Jan. 4. The Wings are 16-21-6 with 38 points and reside in the cellar of the Central division, nine points out of a playoff position. Kalamazoo is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss at Cincinnati Saturday and is 3-2-1 in its last six games.

Saturday, Tulsa at Komets, 7:35pm-- Saturday the Tulsa Oilers make their only visit of the season, concluding the season series. The Komets shut out the Oilers 1-0 in their only of the season visit to Tulsa on Dec. 6. Tulsa is in fifth place in the Mountain division with a 21-22-6 record and 48 points after 49 games. The Oilers were 1-0-1 in a two-game series at Kansas City Friday and Saturday and are 6-1-3 in their last 10 outings. Tulsa skates at Indy Friday before making the trip to Fort Wayne Saturday.

Sunday, Komets at Indy, 3:05pm-- The Komets complete the week with their third of five trips to Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6,488). The Komets are 2-0-0 at Indy and hold a 3-0-1 edge in the season series with seven meetings remaining. The fourth-place Fuel (22-19-3, 47 points) trail the Komets by three points in the Central division with 28 games remaining. Indy hosts Cincinnati Tuesday and Tulsa Friday and travels to Kalamazoo Saturday before welcoming the Komets Sunday afternoon.

About week 17-- The Komets collected three points during their only Florida trip of the year improving to 21-16-8 and 50 points after 45 games.

Wednesday the Komets dropped a 5-2 decision to the Everblades, finishing the season series against Florida at 1-1-0. Thursday the Komets clipped the Icemen at Jacksonville 3-2 in overtime and Friday earned a point in a 5-4 overtime loss at Jacksonville to close out the season series at 2-0-2. There were 136 minutes in penalties during the game. The Komets posted 63 total minutes for the most in a game since 72 penalty minutes were called against Fort Wayne March 17, 2016 at Evansville.

For the week-- Olivier Galipeau scored the game-tying goal Friday at Jacksonville to force overtime and added four assists for the week for a five-point trip to the Sunshine State. Shawn Szydlowski scored a pair of goals and dealt two assists for four points. Drake Rymsha notched a pair and added an assist for a three-point week while Brady Shaw and Matthew Boudens each had a goal and two assists. Brett McKenzie and Ben Jones each scored a goal and an assist. Goaltender Patrick Munson earned the win Thursday and logged 12:57 of relief Friday at Jacksonville. For the week Munson allowed two goals on 32 shots for a 1.52 goals-against average and .938 save percentage. Kehler was 0-1-1 for the week making 37 saves on 46 shots for an .804 save percentage

Komet streaks-- Szydlowski extended his point streak four games (2g, 3a) and pushed his road point-scoring streak to six games (2g, 6a) and Galipeau had points in each game of the week for three-point streak (1g, 4a).

Special K's-- The Komets were 3/13 on the power play to rank second in the ECHL with a 24.7 rating (46/186) and first on the road with a 26.7 rating (27/101). The Komets were a perfect 6/6 on the penalty kill and have had 17 straight successful kills.

Player transactions-- Forward Jermaine Loewen was recalled by Chicago of the AHL Friday and forward Ben Jones was reassigned by Vegas Saturday to Chicago. Also forward Mason Bergh was recalled to Chicago Saturday.

Komets on ice:

Tuesday, Feb. 4.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Wednesday, Feb. 5.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Thursday, Feb. 6.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Friday, Feb. 7.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Game at Kalamazoo, 7pm

Saturday, Feb. 8.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Home game vs Tulsa, 7:35pm

Sunday, Feb. 9.....Game at Indy, 3:05pm

Tuesday, Feb. 11.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Wizarding World Night Saturday-- It promises to be a magical night of wizarding fun Saturday when the Komets host the Tulsa Oilers. Fans will have photo opportunities with their favorite Harry Potter characters and a chance to see live owls from the Soaring Hawk Raptor Rescue. Wands will be given away to the first 1,000 kids and game-worn Harry Potter themed jerseys will be sold in a special charity jersey auction. Get your tickets early and be prepared to enter a world of witchcraft and wizardry.

Report Card Night Saturday-- The Komets will host another PHP Report Card Night Saturday when Tulsa visits. Students with an "A" or "A Equivalent" on their most recent report card earn a free ticket and a chance to win $1,000 for future education. Report cards or letters showing an "A" or equivalent can be taken to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time before the game.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also on sale are Flex Tickets which can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com. Next Season Ticket Exchange Night is Wednesday, Feb. 12.

