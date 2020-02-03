Smereck Earns Call-Up to Tucson
February 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that defenseman Jalen Smereck has earned a call-up to the Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Rush. The call-up serves as the first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the Week.
Smereck heads back to the Roadrunners for the third time this season. The 6'0", 190-pound blue-liner is currently averaging over a point-per-game with the Rush this season with 3 goals, 11 assists, and 14 points in 13 games. In his most recent stint with the Rush, beginning on January 15th, Smereck had 2 goals, 9 assists, and 11 points in 9 games. He leaves the Rush on an active four-game assist streak and six-game point streak.
In the AHL this season with Tucson, Smereck has 3 assists and a +5 rating in 19 games.
The Rush now head to the "Air Capital" to take on the Wichita Thunder for a pair of road games this weekend. Puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, February 8th, is slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT, while Sunday, February 9th, is slated for 3:05 p.m. MDT.
Tickets for all remaining Rush games are on sale now! Visit www.rapidcityrush.com to purchase yours today!
