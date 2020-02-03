Smereck Earns Call-Up to Tucson

February 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that defenseman Jalen Smereck has earned a call-up to the Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Rush. The call-up serves as the first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the Week.

Smereck heads back to the Roadrunners for the third time this season. The 6'0", 190-pound blue-liner is currently averaging over a point-per-game with the Rush this season with 3 goals, 11 assists, and 14 points in 13 games. In his most recent stint with the Rush, beginning on January 15th, Smereck had 2 goals, 9 assists, and 11 points in 9 games. He leaves the Rush on an active four-game assist streak and six-game point streak.

In the AHL this season with Tucson, Smereck has 3 assists and a +5 rating in 19 games.

The Rush now head to the "Air Capital" to take on the Wichita Thunder for a pair of road games this weekend. Puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, February 8th, is slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT, while Sunday, February 9th, is slated for 3:05 p.m. MDT.

Tickets for all remaining Rush games are on sale now! Visit www.rapidcityrush.com to purchase yours today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.