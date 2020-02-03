Mavs Monday: Mavs Hit the Road for Quick SetBefore Returning Home
February 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - After an eventful week that included three games and a coaching change, the Kansas City Mavericks hit the road for two games in West Virginia and Michigan before returning to Silverstein Eye Centers arena for a five-game home stand beginning this weekend. The Mavs take on the Wheeling Nailers Tuesday night and Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday. Mavericks Interim Head Coach Kohl Schultz earned his first career head coaching win on Friday in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Tulsa Oilers.
Last Week's Action
Tue 1/28: L, 6-1 vs. Kalamazoo
Fri. 1/31: W (OT), 2-1 vs. Tulsa
Sat. 2/1: L, 5-1 vs. Tulsa
This Week's Schedule
Tue. 2/4: at Wheeling Nailers
Wed. 2/5: at Kalamazoo Wings
Fri. 2/7: vs. Wichita Thunder
Sat. 2/8: vs. Allen Americans
Mountain Division Standings
1. Allen Americans (33-8-6-2, 74 points)
2. Utah Grizzlies (26-13-5-2, 59 points)
3. Idaho Steelheads (25-16-3-4, 57 points)
4. Rapid City Rush (25-17-4-0, 54 points)
5. Tulsa Oilers (21-22-5-1, 48 points)
6. Wichita Thunder (19-22-8-0, 46 points)
7. Kansas City Mavericks (19-23-2-1, 41 points)
OT Winner
Rookie forward Bryan Lemos scored the game-winner with 14 seconds left in overtime in Friday's 2-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers. The win lifted the Mavs overtime record to 5-2 and gave Interim Head Coach Kohl Schultz his first career coaching victory.
Shooter's Tour
Lemos is third among all ECHL rookies in shooting percentage, scoring on 21.7 percent of his shots. He is 17th among all ECHL rookies in points, with 28 points on 13 goals and 15 assists.
Pratt on the Board
Mavericks defenseman Derek Pratt scored his first goal of the season Saturday. Pratt has played in 37 games this season.
Blueline Depth
Defenseman Marcus Crawford was assigned to Kansas City by the San Jose Barracuda last Wednesday.
Schmalz Gets One
The Mavericks recent acquisition of forward Matt Schmalz paid off Friday night, as Schmalz got his first goal as a Maverick. In five games with KC, Schmalz has three points on a goal and two assists.
Parsons Again
Tyler Parsons turned in another 30-save performance in Friday's game, stopping 31 of 32 shots by the Oilers.
Hitting the Road
The Mavericks hit the road for two games in the midst of one of their busiest home stretches of the season. After the two games in Wheeling and Kalamazoo, the Mavs return home for five straight home games.
