Florida's Roe Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Florida Everblades' defenseman Logan Roe is the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for January after leading the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +13.

Roe, who was a co-recipient of the award in November, posted an even or better rating in of his 13 games in January, including a +4 on Jan. 4 against South Carolina and on Jan. 29 against Fort Wayne, and a +3 on Jan. 15 at Kalamazoo.

The 28-year-old leads the ECHLâwith a +36 rating while also sharing the league lead among defensemen with 12 goals and ranking second among blueliners with 38 points in 44 games. He was named Most Valuable Player of the 2020 ECHLâAll-Star Classic after posting an event high seven points (2g-5a).

A native of Fort Myers, Florida, Roe has posted 127 points (28g-99a) in 292 career ECHLâgames with Florida, and was the ECHLâPlus Performer of the Year in 2017-18 after posting a league-best +43 rating.

Prior to turning pro, Roe posted 25 points (1g-24a) in 146 career games at Canisius College.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Logan Roe with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Everblades' home game.

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Charlie Curti (+6);âAllen - Alex Breton (+11); Atlanta - Avery Peterson (+4);âBrampton - Trent Bourque (+10); Cincinnati - Pascal Aquin (+8); Fort Wayne - Taylor Doherty (+5); Greenville - MasonâBaptista and Dylan MacPherson (+7); Idaho - Brett Supinski (+6); Indy - Alex Brooks (+6); Jacksonville - Luke Shipo (+5); Kalamazoo - BenâWilson (+5); Kansas City - RoccoâCarzo (+3); Maine - Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin (+11); Newfoundland - Riley Woods (+9); Norfolk - Taylor Ross (+2); Orlando - Tristin Langan (+11); Rapid City - Peter Quenneville and Brennan Saulnier (+7); Reading - David Drake (+10); South Carolina - Tariq Hammond (+6); Toledo - Michael Moffat (+7); Tulsa - Miles Liberati (+5); Utah - Connor Yau (+11); Wheeling - Matt Abt and Aaron Titcomb (+2); Wichita - Jacob Graves (+3) and Worcester - Mike Cornell and Nic Pierog (+3).

