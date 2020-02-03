Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 17 (January 27 - February 2, 2020)

February 3, 2020





Fuel earn three points in three games against Central Division opponents this weekend. Begin four games in six days on Tuesday

INDY FUEL WEEK 16 RESULTS: 1-1-1-0, 22-19-2-1 Overall, 4th Central Division

Thursday, January 30 - Fuel 3 vs Kalamazoo 5

In the first of three games in three days the Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Thursday night. Opening the scoring early in the first Indy would put up three goals on Kalamazoo but it wouldn't be enough as they would fall 5-3 to the Wings on Thursday night.

Friday, January 31 - Fuel 3 vs Cincinnati 4

The Indy Fuel and the Cincinnati Cyclones battled hard throughout the game, exchanging goals throughout every period until Tobie Bisson notched the game winning goal less than two minutes into overtime to bring the Cyclones to a win.

Saturday, February 1 - Fuel 3 vs Toledo 2

Coming off of back to back losses on Thursday and Friday, the Indy Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night. Opening the scoring early in the first period, Indy would score three goals and hold on to defeat the Walleye 3-2.

INDY FUEL WEEK 17 SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, February 4 - Fuel vs Cincinnati (7:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Playing their fourth game in five days, the Fuel will host the Central Division's first place team in the Cincinnati Cyclones. Indy lost to the Cyclones on Friday night 4-3 in overtime, splitting the season record at four wins each.

Friday, February 7 - Fuel vs Tulsa (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Hosting Hockey Fights Cancer, the Indy Fuel will wear specialty jerseys for Hockey Fights Cancer. Blackhawks legend Eddie Olczyk will be at the Coliseum signing autographs before and during Indy's only matchup with the Tulsa Oilers.

Saturday, February 8 - Fuel at Kalamazoo (7:00 p.m. ET, Wings Event Center)

Indy has met the Wings twice at the Wings Event Center, splitting the matchups with Indy scoring six goals against the Wings in the most recent win between the two teams. In the most recent game between the two teams, Indy fell 5-2 to the Wings at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Friday, February 9 - Fuel vs Fort Wayne (3:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

In Indy's third Sunday game of the season, they will host the Fort Wayne Komets on Family Fun Day. The Fuel have put together a 1-2-0-1 record against the Komets this season and will have the chance to finish out a three-game weekend with a win on Sunday afternoon.

OIL DROPS:

Since returning to the lineup from a Rockford AHL call up, Spencer Watson has earned five goals and one assist

Watson is riding a four-game goal streak since Jan 25 (5g)

Watson leads the ECHL in goals having scored 25 goals in 38 games this season

Averaging .57 goals per game, Watson is on pace to take the franchise all-time goals per season record (currently sits in 5th)

Tallying a power play goal on Thursday night, Watson leads the ECHL in power play goals with 9

Scoring the first goal of the game on Saturday against Toledo, Alex Rauter is riding a four game point streak (3g, 2a)

Bobby MacIntyre has earned a point in each of the last four games

MacIntyre is the only player to skate in all 44 games with the Fuel this season

Scoring first on Saturday night, the Fuel are 20-7-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

Although putting up a record of 13-22-2-0 against Toledo over the past five years, Indy is 7-1-0-0 against the Walleye this season

Hosting a crowd of 5,893, Indy has averaged 3,911 fans through 22 home games

