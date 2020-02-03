"3-Millionth Fan" to be Named Saturday, February 8 at Pink in the Rink Night

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals invite all to come to the team's Pink in the Rink game on Sat., Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. for a chance to be named the 3-millionth fan in Royals history. One lucky fan will be selected randomly at the main entrance and given a special gameday experience and prizes for being the 3-millionth fan ever to attend a Royals home game. The Pink in the Rink Game is presented by Adams & Associates, Alvernia University and Lamar Advertising.

In addition to the 3-millionth fan celebration, the Pink in the Rink game features special pink ice, breast cancer awareness jerseys, $1 Pink Rose draft cider and a fleece blanket giveaway to the first 1,500 fans in attendance. The day is part of a doubleheader of hockey at Santander Arena; fans that purchase a ticket also receive admission to Alvernia University's women's hockey game at 2:00 p.m. vs. Manhattanville College.

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions Fri., Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Atlanta (Ladies Night/Wine Tasting) Free Wine Tasting on the concourse with Deerfoot Vineyards, Black River Farms and RoseLawn Bistro | College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office| $1 Smoothies

Sat., Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling (Pink in the Rink) Royals play on pink ice with Fleece Blanket Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans | Breast Cancer Awareness Jerseys $1 Pink Rose Draft Cider | Doubleheader: 1 ticket also gets you admission to the Alvernia Women's Hockey Game at 2:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 16 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kids Club Game) Last free postgame skate of the season, presented by Body Zone | Team Photo Giveaway | $1 Hot Dog, $1 Soda & $1 Nacho Concession Special Pricing | Game Included Kids Club Packages presented by Applebee's, Schuykill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County (Sign Ups Available)

About the Royals The Royals are in their 19th ECHL season and are proudly affiliated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have made the playoffs 14 times, and are four-time division champions. The Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA), founded in 1996, owns the Royals and oversees operations at Santander Arena and the Santander Arena Performing Arts Center.

Listen to all Royals broadcasts at Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or by downloading the Mixlr App from the App Store or Google Play. All Royals away games are broadcasted on BCTV (Ch. 15 Comcast, Ch. 19 Service Electric) and Mixlr.

