Mavericks Deal Blueliner Goff to South Carolina for Rookie Forward Vanderlaan

February 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Monday the club has traded defenseman Neal Goff to the South Carolina for forward Mitch Vanderlaan.

Vanderlaan, a five-foot-seven 187-pound forward from Hanwell, Newbrunswick, has 13 points on five goals and eight assists in 32 games this season and a plus-16 plus/minus rating. The 24-year-old rookie played collegiately at Cornell University and was team captain in 2017-18.

"He's a small wing that should bring a good deal of speed and scoring ability to our group," Mavericks Interim Head Coach Kohl Schultz said.

Goff departs Kansas City after 92 games with the franchise across two seasons, in which he scored one goal and registered 12 assists for 13 points.

The Mavericks play the Wheeling Nailers Tuesday evening at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. Faceoff is 6:05 p.m.

