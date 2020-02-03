Ruwe Named Honig's/ECHL Official of the Month

February 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







ECHL Linesman Cole Ruwe

() ECHL Linesman Cole Ruwe()

PRINCETON, N.J. - Linesman Cole Ruwe has been selected as the Honig's ECHL Official of the Month for January.

Ruwe is in his second season as an ECHL official, and last season, was selected to work games in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. He has also worked games in the Southern Professional Hockey League, United States Hockey League and American Collegiate Hockey Association.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a seven-year professional playing career before embarking on his officiating career. Ruwe played in the International Hockey, Central Hockey League and SPHL from 2009-16.

"Having the opportunity to continue to skate in professional hockey and being able to still experience the environment and the emotions of the game are what I enjoy most about working in the ECHL," Ruwe said. "When you're on the other side of the game, as a player, you do not understand or see all the commitment and effort that the referees and linesmen have to put in throughout the season. It will continue to go on unnoticed but I have so much respect for all of these guys that I get to work with. They are all great people and have definitely helped me improve and to become more confident as an official."

The ECHL Official of the Month Award is presented by Honig's, the "Official Partner of the ECHL Officiating Team." Honig's has been providing top of the line umpire and referee gear, equipment, and apparel for over 30 years. Our easy-to-use, brand new online store provides a safe, quick and hassle-free shopping experience for officials from virtually every sport and every level of play. More information is available at Honigs.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.