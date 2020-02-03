Steelheads Weekly - February 3, 2020

February 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (25-16-7) focus on helping kids in need as Rivalry Weekend returns for the back half of a four-game home stand.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, January 31 vs. Rapid City Rush: W 3-2 (OT)

Shots: Rush 27, Steelheads 43

PP: Rush 0-for-6, Steelheads 1-for-3

The Steelheads came from behind to win 3-2 in overtime from CenturyLink Arena. The Rush tallied twice late in the opening period to swiftly double up their advantage, 2-0. The Steelheads answered the next frame on a net front play by forward A.J. White (14:52 2nd), cutting the lead in half at 2-1. Defenseman Brady Norrish (PP, 2:58 3rd) leveled the score, 2-2, while stepping up from the blue line deep into the zone and forcing overtime. Forward Brett Supinski (2:28 OT) sealed the comeback with a shot from below the goal line and off the back of the goaltender for the 3-2 win. Tomas Sholl (19-7-5) turned aside 25 of 27 shots in the win.

Saturday, February 1 vs. Rapid City Rush: L 2-1

Shots: Rush 22, Steelheads 39

PP: Rush 0-for-2, Steelheads 0-for-4

The Steelheads ran out of time in a 2-1 loss from CenturyLink Arena. The Rush netted the opening goal in the second period followed by a second tally in the third period to take a 2-0 lead. The Steelheads began their comeback bid soon after with a tally from forward Colby McAuley (13:01 3rd) to cut the lead in half, 2-1, however there was not enough time to finish in the loss. Colton Point (5-8-2) denied 20 of 22 shots in the loss.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, February 7 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, February 8 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads enter the back half of their four-game weekend with a two-game weekend against the rival Utah Grizzlies.

The Steelheads host the Grizzlies for just the second time this season and the first since November 1, however the two sides have worked through six games this year and the Steelheads lead the series with a 4-1-1 record following a shootout loss on January 20. That game marked the first home win of the season series heading into a stretch of seven-straight home games during the 16-game season set. The Steelheads are 102-51-27 against the Grizzlies all-time in the franchise series.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Jayden DeLuca Jersey Auction: Help out children with cardiac conditions at the annual Jayden DeLuca Jersey Auction at CenturyLink Arena on February 7 & 8. For tickets, call 208-331-TIXS or go to idahosteelheads.com.

Hockey Starter Pack: Become the ultimate fan with the Steelheads Hockey Starter Pack. For just $69, fans receive four tickets to any Steelheads home game plus two small beer vouchers and the Steelheads Mullet Visor. For information, head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-383-0080.

CenturyLink Free Skate: Enjoy an afternoon with the Steelheads at the annual CenturyLink Free Skate this Sunday, February 9 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at CenturyLink Arena. Admission is free and open to the public. Bring a canned food item for two tickets to the Wednesday, March 4 home game benefitting The Idaho Foodbank.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads finished January with a 6-5-2 record and 14 points through their 13-game schedule. The Steelheads own the second-most wins and points in a month behind their December performance (8-3-1 record, 17 points).

- The Steelheads penalty kill is perfect in six-straight games (17 attempts) since January 20 and nine of their last 10 games (29-30, 96.7%). In their last 20 games, the Steelheads are 63-for-68 (92.6%) and now sit 4th in the ECHL on the season (86.6%).

- Forward Marc-Olivier Roy is on his fifth point streak of the season, currently owning three points (1-2-3) over his last three games. He sits tied for 4th in the ECHL for assists (32) and leads the Steelheads in scoring (8-32-40) through 42 games.

- Defenseman Jeff King led the Steelheads in scoring during January with 10 points (4-6-10), marking the first defenseman to lead a month this season. He shares the team scoring lead among defenseman with 18 points (5-13-18) through 31 games.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 16 - Will Merchant

ASSISTS: 32 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 40 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 5 - Will Merchant

SH GOALS: 1 - Max Coatta/Anthony Nellis/Marc-Olivier Roy

GW GOALS: 3 - Anthony Nellis/Brett Supinski

PIMS: 108 - Keegan Kanzig

PLUS/MINUS: +12 - Ondrej Vala

SHOTS: 157 - Will Merchant

WINS: 19 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.35 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .917 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Allen 33-8-6-2, 74 pts

2. Utah 26-13-5-2, 59 pts

3. Steelheads 25-16-3-4, 57 pts

4. Rapid City 25-17-4-0, 54 pts

5. Tulsa 21-22-5-1, 48 pts

6. Wichita 19-22-8-0, 46 pts

7. Kansas City 19-23-2-1, 41 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on local radio, on an online pay-per-view service and on local television access. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & ECHL.tv.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads open a two-game weekend against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, February 7 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

