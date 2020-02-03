Stingrays Weekly Report - February 3

South Carolina Stingrays exchange congratulations in their SpongeBob SquarePants jerseys

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays will travel to Orlando for two contests against the Solar Bears this week before returning home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday afternoon. The first-place Rays hit a bump in the road last week, dropping three consecutive contests for the first time this season. SC still holds a 4-point edge on the Florida Everblades at the top of the division with 68 points in the standings. Wednesday was the first time the team lost a road game in regulation since Oct. 23, ending a streak of 20 straight away games with points. The team's power play also had its best week in recent memory, scoring four times in the three games to combine for a rate of 44%.

The Rays are 7-1-1-0 against Orlando in nine previous meetings during the 2019-20 season. After the two contests this week, the teams will only have one meeting remaining during the regular season on March 11 at the Amway Center. SC has also posted a record of 4-0-0 against Jacksonville in their previous matchups this year.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 32-9-3-1

LAST WEEK: 0-3-0-0

WEDNESDAY: GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 6, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2

(Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored five second period goals to get out to a big lead and held off the South Carolina Stingrays later in the contest to secure a 6-2 decision on Wednesday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. South Carolina forwards Andrew Cherniwchan and Max Novak each scored during the second, while goaltender Logan Thompson turned aside 34 shots in a losing effort.

FRIDAY: NORFOLK ADMIRALS 8, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 6

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Norfolk Admirals came back from a three-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the South Carolina Stingrays Friday night by a final score of 8-6 in a wild game at the North Charleston Coliseum. Max Novak led the way on the offensive end for the Rays with a 4-point night that included three goals for his first professional hat trick as well as an assist. Forward Dan DeSalvo also had a big night for SC with two goals and an assist.

SATURDAY: FLORIDA EVERBLADES 5, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Cam Maclise had a three-point night with two goals and an assist and the Florida Everblades rode an early lead to a 5-2 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays in front of 5,892 fans on Nickelodeon Night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Forward Dan DeSalvo registered a goal and an assist in a losing effort for South Carolina, while defender Tariq Hammond scored his third goal of the year and goaltender Logan Thompson finished with 44 saves.

THIS WEEK

Thursday, February 6 at Orlando Solar Bears, 7 p.m. (Amway Center)

Friday, February 7 at Orlando Solar Bears, 7 p.m. (Amway Center)

Sunday, February 9 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 19 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Assists: 27 - Max Novak

Points: 41 - Max Novak, Dan DeSalvo

Plus/Minus: Plus-23 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Penalty Minutes: 45 - Tim Harrison, Jaynen Rissling

Shots On Goal: 153 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Wins: 17 - Logan Thompson

Goals Against Average: 2.09 - Logan Thompson

Save Percentage: 0.932 - Logan Thompson

NOVAK CATCHES FIRE

Forward Max Novak had another big week and is now in the top-20 in overall ECHL scoring with 41 points, putting him even with Dan DeSalvo for the team lead. Novak now has points in six of his last eight games and last week scored five points with four goals and an assist in three games. He had a huge night on Saturday when he scored his first professional hat trick as part of a 4-point game. During the month of January, Novak led the Rays with 16 points on eight goals and eight assists.

DESALVO SCORING IN BUNCHES

Forward Dan DeSalvo, who is tied for the team lead with 41 points this season, leads the club with 13 multi-point efforts this year. The Rolling Meadows, Ill. native multiple points in both of South Carolina's games last weekend, scoring two goals and an assist in Friday's game before adding a goal and an assist on Saturday night. This season DeSalvo has totaled three multi-goal games, all coming at home in North Charleston. His 17 tallies are second-most on the club.

COOPER HITS 40-POINT MARK

With an assist in Saturday's game, Mark Cooper earned his 40th point of the season. It's the third time in his ECHL career that he's had at least 40 points in a campaign. His career-high of 47 points came while he was with the Kansas City Mavericks during the 2017-18 season.

EARLY SUCCESS

South Carolina has a record of 24-2-2 when they've scored the first goal in a game this season. The Rays have scored first in 28 of their 45 games so far this year, meaning they've earned the opening goal of a game in 62.2% of their 2019-20 contests.

