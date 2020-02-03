K-Wings Weekly: Week of February 3

February 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo prepares for three home games this week after successful, season-long road trip.

OVERALL RECORD: 16-21-6

LAST WEEK: 2-1-1

RESULTS

Tuesday, Jan. 28 - Kalamazoo 6, Kansas City 1 (Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - Independence, MO) | Box Score

>> A hat trick from forward David Pope in his return to the lineup from the American Hockey League's Utica Comets led the Kalamazoo Wings to a dominating 6-1 win over the Kansas City Mavericks Tuesday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Kalamazoo also received goals from Justin Taylor, Tanner Sorenson and a power play tally from Just Kovacs in the rout, the K-Wings most lopsided win of the season. Goaltender Jake Hildebrand stopped 24 of 25 shots for his second straight victory.

Thursday, Jan. 30 - Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3 (Indiana Farmers Coliseum - Indianapolis, IN) | Box Score

>> Three unanswered goals in the final 8:06 of regulation sprung the K-Wings past the Indy Fuel in a 5-3 win Thursday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Indy scored first on their second of seven power plays in the game, but Kalamazoo answered with back-to-back goals from Zach Diamantoni and Luke Sandler just eight seconds apart to lead 2-1 after one. The Fuel tied the game on a late-second period breakaway and went back in front with another power play marker in the third, but Matt VanVoorhis and Austin Farley scored 41 seconds apart late in the game to springboard Kalamazoo back into the lead. Matheson Iacopelli added an insurance goal and Jake Hildebrand stopped 31 of 34 for his third straight win.

Friday, Jan. 31 - Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 3 (Huntington Center - Toledo, OH) | Box Score

>> A late penalty shot goal from Josh Kestner halted Kalamazoo's comeback bid Friday in a 6-3 loss at Toledo. The K-Wings, who twice earlier cut their deficit down to one with goals from Matheson Iacopelli and Zach Frye, pulled to within a goal when Austin Farley made it 4-3 with under seven minutes to play at the Huntington Center. With a four-minute power play in the final five minutes, the K-Wings upended Kestner on a short-handed breakaway and he converted on the penalty shot to make it 5-3, before the Walleye added an empty net goal.

Saturday, Feb. 1 - Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 3, OT (Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH) | Box Score

>> Following a sluggish start in which they fell behind 3-0 in the first period, the K-Wings roared back to gain a point in an eventual 4-3 overtime loss Saturday at Heritage Bank Center. Cincinnati outshot Kalamazoo 13-3 in the opening frame, but the K-Wings responded with a 12-6 shots advantage in the second period, where Justin Kovacs scored late to make it 3-1 after 40 minutes. Matheson Iacopelli scored to make it 3-2 and Zach Diamantoni redirected a point shot into the net to tie the game with 6:03 remaining as the teams skated toward overtime. Kalamazoo killed off a penalty in the extra frame, but Pascal Aquin scored his second of the contest, the game-winner with 1:07 left in the extra session for the Cyclones.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Feb. 5 - Kansas City vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Friday, Feb. 7 - Fort Wayne vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Feb. 8 - Indy vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

1/28 - Forward David Pope assigned to Kalamazoo from Utica (AHL) by Vancouver (NHL).

1/28 - Forward Dylan Sadowy recalled from loan by Utica (AHL).

1/30 - Forward Tanner Sorenson recalled from loan by Utica (AHL).

1/31 - Forward David Pope reassigned to Utica (AHL) by Vancouver (NHL).

FAST FACTS

- Jake Hildebrand is 4-1-1 in his last six starts.

- Matheson Iacopelli has 7 points (5g, 2a) during his current 5-game point streak.

- Austin Farley has 5 points (2g, 3a) during his current 5-game point streak.

TEAM TRENDS

- Kalamazoo's recent 3-game road winning streak was its longest of the season.

- The K-Wings 6-1 win over Kansas City Tuesday was its second five-goal victory of the season.

- Kalamazoo is 4-1-1-1 against Mountain Division opponents.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 31 - Matheson Iacopelli

GOALS: 16 - Iacopelli

ASSISTS: 22 - Kyle Blaney

PLUS/MINUS: +6 - Ian Edmondson

PIMS: 89 - Luke Sandler

PP GOALS: 6 - Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 1 - Brennan Sanford, Tanner Sorenson, Aaron Thow

GW GOALS: 4 - Iacopelli, Taylor

SHOTS: 159 - Iacopelli

WINS: 11 - Jake Hildebrand

GAA: 3.66 - Hildebrand

SAVE %: .885 - Hildebrand, Jake Kielly

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 32/165 (19.4%) - 8th in ECHL

Last Week - 2/15 (13.3%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 140/182 (76.9%) - 25th in ECHL

Last Week - 15/19 (78.9%)

--

2-6-9 NIGHT - WEDNESDAY

Time for another "2-6-9 Night"! At every Wednesday home game, enjoy $2 beers and sodas, $6 wings baskets, and get into the game with just a $9 ticket. Take advantage of these great discounts as the K-Wings host the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. It's also another Winning Wednesday! If the K-Wings win, save your ticket stub and redeem it at the box office for a ticket to the next Wednesday night home game.

90'S NIGHT - FRIDAY

Jam out to 90's music, wear your neon clothes, headbands and fanny packs Friday as the K-Wings battle the Fort Wayne Komets. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center on this fan-requested 90's Night. Take advantage of our $2 Friday special, featuring $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs.

MARVEL SUPER HERO NIGHT - SATURDAY

The Kalamazoo Wings will be dressed as Spiderman for the team's third annual Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday, when they face the Indy Fuel at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.