'Blades Weekly: Rivalry with Orlando Returns as Part of Busy Week
February 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Having already started their busiest month of the season, the Florida Everblades now prepare for their third four-game week of the season this week, which includes the first games against the Orlando Solar Bears since mid-November.
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
Jan. 29 | vs. Fort Wayne Komets - W, 5-2
In a game riddled with penalty minutes, Florida scored the final three goals of the game to pick up its sixth straight win. Logan Roe posted the game-winning goal with 70 seconds left in the second period and added an assist for his 10th multi-point game of the season. Ken Appleby recorded 31 saves to earn the win for the 'Blades.
Jan. 31 | at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - W, 4-2
Cam Johnson turned out 33 shots and yielded just two goals for the second straight start to earn his fourth straight road win. Hugo Roy matched his career-high with three points (1g, 2a) and tabbed a shorthanded goal just 74 seconds after Greenville had cut Florida's lead to one in the second period on what proved to be the game-winning score.
Feb. 1 | at South Carolina Stingrays - W, 5-2
Appleby posted a 25-save effort, and Cam Maclise led the way on offense with a season-high three points (2g, 1a), as the 'Blades reached eight straight victories. The Stingrays twice cut Florida's advantage to just one in the third period, but Maclise had both goals in response to ensure the win.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Feb. 5 | vs. Orlando Solar Bears | 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena
Feb. 7 | vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena
Feb. 8 | vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7 p.m. - Hertz Arena
Feb. 9 | at Orlando Solar Bears | 3 p.m. - Amway Center
'BLADES BIOS
Logan Roe finished as a +6 in three games last week and leads the ECHL with a +36 rating.
Ken Appleby has a personal win streak of six games - the longest win streak by a Florida goaltender this season - and owns the league lead with 20 victories.
Patrick McCarron matched his season-high with a +3 rating in Wednesday's game against Fort Wayne and is tied for third among ECHL defensemen with a +21 rating.
Zach Magwood notched a goal and an assist on Saturday and has points in seven straight road games (5g, 5a), the third-longest active road point streak in the ECHL.
QUICK HITS
Florida's eight-game winning streak is tied for its longest winning streak over the last two seasons. The Everblades' lone eight-game winning streak last season took place from March 2-16, 2019.
The Everblades posted 49 shots on Saturday against South Carolina, their second-highest shot total in a game this season.
Florida is tied for fifth in the ECHL with eight shorthanded goals. Five of those shorthanded strikes have come in road games, and that road total is good for third in the league.
Florida's 16 road wins are the second-most in the ECHL, while its road winning percentage of .729 is third in the league.
TEAM STATISTICS
Overall record: 30-11-2-2
Home record: 14-6-1-0
Road record: 16-5-1-2
Last week's record: 3-0-0-0
Last 10 games: 8-2-0-0
Division standings: 2nd
Conference standings: 3rd
League standings: T-4th
'BLADES LEADERS
G: Justin Auger (19)
A: John McCarron (27)
PTS: Blake Winiecki/Logan Roe (38)
+/-: Roe (+36)
SH: Winiecki (146)
Goals-against average: Cam Johnson (2.39)
Save percentage: Johnson (.921)
Wins: Ken Appleby (20)
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
Hump Day Deals (Feb. 5) - Celebrate Hump Day with $2 beer, wine and hot dogs and $4 New Amsterdam vodka drinks all night courtesy of Bud Light, Barefoot Wine, and John Morrell.
239 Friday (Feb. 7) - Score on a great deal with two (2) End Zone Level seats and two (2) rum buckets for $39! Additionally, the 'Blades will give away two $500 gift certificates to the Diamond District on Feb. 7. Fans can enter to win by purchasing a 239 package or by texting in the codeword at the game.
Beach Night (Feb. 8) - It's good vibes only for Beach Night on Saturday, Feb. 8, as the Everblades bask in the beauty of Southwest Florida's calling card. The first 500 fans will receive an Everblades beach towel that night courtesy of Molly Moo's and Direct Effect Marketing. With a Beach Night package, fans can secure a towel ahead of the game and get a ticket for as low as $23!
EVERBLADES 2019-20 BROADCAST INFORMATION
Catch all the exciting action of Everblades hockey on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM on the radio waves, or listen for FREE online.
Fans can also watch the games on a subscription basis on ECHL.TV.
