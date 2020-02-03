Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 3

Tulsa goes 1-1-1 in road-heavy week before traveling to Indiana

OVERALL RECORD: 21-22-5-1 (48 points, 5th in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 1-1-1-0

RESULTS

Thursday, January 30- Tulsa 3, Allen 4 (Allen Event Center- Allen, TX) | Box Score

>> Allen, TX - Tulsa dropped their league-leading, seven-game point streak by losing 4-3 to the Americans at the Allen Event Center on Thursday. Neither team found the back of the net in the first half of the period, but Josh Brittain scored just after the 10-minute mark, roofing a rebound off a breakaway save by Devin Williams. Bobby Watson sprung Danny Moynihan on a breakaway, and the forward beat Jake Paterson short side to tie things 1-1 2:01 later. Josh Brittain scored his second of the game just 20 seconds later, bringing the game to 2-1. Cam Knight cut the puck against the grain in the neutral zone, sending Ian McNulty on a breakaway 4:24 into the period. McNulty faked a shot five hole before beating Paterson low glove to knot things up 2-2. The Oilers held the shot advantage the rest of the period, but Josh Lammon scooped up the puck off the half boards in the Oilers' zone before walking down, untouched, and roofing the puck over Williams in close with 3:14 remaining in the second period. The third period saw plenty of action. McNulty tied the game 12:23 into the final frame, cramming home a loose puck created off Adam Pleskach, who leads the league in shots on goal. However, Allen continued the trend of the night by restoring their lead quickly, with Brett Pollock closing out the scoring just 2:24 later.

Friday, Jan. 31- Tulsa 1, Kansas City 2 (OT) (Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - Independence, MO) Box Score

>> Independence, MO- The Oilers lost 2-1 in overtime at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Friday. The Oilers tied the contest in the final minute, but allowed the game-winning goal with 13 seconds remaining in overtime. Mavericks newcomer Matt Schmalz opened the scoring early in the game, tipping home a Rocco Carzo power play chance just 3:38 into the game. Kansas City dominated the shots early in the contest under new head coach Kohl Schultz, but the Oilers exited the frame out shooting Kansas City 9-8. Both goaltenders had a light load in the second period. Parsons stopped six of six shots, and Olle Eriksson Ek saved all seven chances thrown his way. Parsons looked destined for the shutout, but Adam Pleskach tipped a point shot from J.J. Piccinich on a six-on-four power play with 45 seconds remaining. The goal was Tulsa's first power play goal since Jan. 12, and it gave Tulsa points in eight of their last nine games. The goalies shined once again in the overtime period. Eriksson Ek was especially impressive, stopping eight of nine shots before being foiled by a back-door tap in from rookie forward Bryan Lemos with just 13.3 seconds until a shootout.

Saturday, Feb. 1 - Tulsa 5, Idaho 1 (Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - Independence, MO) Box Score>> Independence, MO - Tulsa spoiled the weekend for the Mavericks, winning 5-1 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Saturday. The weekend trend of last-minute goals continued at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena when Derek Pratt scooped the puck up in the neutral zone, leading to a breakaway on which the defenseman scored his first goal of the season, a short-side top shelf snipe over Devin Williams with just 12 seconds left in the opening period. Tulsa tied up the affair when Miles Liberati ripped a power-play blast from the blue line through the five hole of Tyler Parsons. The goal gives the Oilers power-play goals in back-to-back games. Roughly 10 minutes later, Jack Nevins looked Parsons off on the two-on-one before blasting a slap shot off the far post and into the back of the net, giving the Oilers their first lead of the week. Charlie Sampair added to the Tulsa lead 2:03 later when he flew around the entire zone and deposited the puck over a sprawled Parsons on the wraparound. Jared Thomas stepped up with his first goal since being activated from injured reserve, powering toward the net, faking a shot and opening up Parons for the Oilers' third goal in a 3:22 span, leading to a goalie change for the Mavericks. Danny Moynihan made it five unanswered goals, receiving and depositing a cross-zone pass from Thomas past Nick Schneider 17:08 into the final period. The goal gives Moynihan a team-leading 15 goals on the season.

THE WEEK AHEAD (all times CST)

Friday, Feb. 7 Tulsa AT Indy 6:35 p.m. - Indiana Farmers Coliseum - Indianapolis, IN

Saturday, Feb. 8 - Tulsa AT Fort Wayne 6:35 p.m. - Memorial Arena - Fort Wayne, IN

FAST FACTS

- Miles Liberati ranks third among all defenseman with 28 assists

- Tulsa got help from five different goal scorers in their 5-1-comeback victory over Kansas City

. Jack Nevins joined the team's six-way tie for most game-winning goals

. The Oilers handed Kansas City one of their four losses when the Mavericks score first

. Adam Pleskach leads the ECHL with 182 shots

. Despite leading the Oilers in PIM, Mike McKee went five games without registering a single penalty minute until receiving a two-minute minor on Saturday.

TEAM TRENDS

- The Oilers saw their season-high seven game point streak end, but answered back by entering a two-game streak to close out the week.

. Tulsa has points in nine of their last 10 games (6-1-3-0).

. The Oilers have power-play goals in back-to-back games after going goalless since Jan. 11.

. Tulsa has been outshot in only 11 games this season, which is tied with Florida for the best in the league.

. The Oilers have lost by more than one goal just twice since the turn of the year and haven't lost a game by more than one tally since Jan. 11

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS: 37- J.J. Piccinich

GOALS: 15 -Danny Moynihan

ASSISTS: 25- Miles Liberati, J.J. Piccinich

PLUS/MINUS: +9 - Charlie Sampair

PIMS: 102 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 4 - Miles Liberati

SH GOALS: 1- Jared Thomas, Mike McKee, Danny Moynihan, Jake Clifford

GW GOALS: 2 - Miles Liberati, Ian McNulty, Cory Ward, Robby Jackson, Adam Pleskach, Charlie Sampair, Jack Nevins

SHOTS: 182- Adam Pleskach

WINS: 12 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.69 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .907- Devin Williams

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall -24/160 (14.5%) - 24th in the ECHL

Last Week - 2/12 (11.1%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 141/181 (83.5%) - 8th in the ECHL

Last Week - 10/11 (90%)

