Thunder Weekly, February 3

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home for the first time in two weeks to host Allen on Friday. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, January 31

Allen at Wichita, 6-3 L

Saturday, February 1

Wichita at Allen, 7-6 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, February 5

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, February 7

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, February 8

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Nickelodeon Night #1 Featuring Paw Patrol. Buy Tickets Here.

Sunday, February 9

Rapid City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Kansas Star Casino Buy-In Night. Buy Tickets Here.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 14-7-3-0

AWAY: 5-15-5-0

OVERALL: 19-22-8-0

Last 10: 2-6-2-0

Streak: 0-3-0-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 46 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Beau Starrett, Stefan Fournier, 16

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 30

Points: Patrik Parkkonen, 34

+/-: Jacob Graves, +6

PIM: Stefan Fournier, Spencer Dorowicz, 64

HOLY NIGHT - Peter Crinella has been on fire over the last few games. He scored two points on Friday night and added a career-high three points (2g, 1a) on Saturday. It was his second three-point outing of the season. The rookie from Holy Cross leads the ECHL in shooting percentage (25.9%).

STREAKING - Patrik Parkkonen continues to be consistent on the blueline for the Thunder. He has points in his last five games, tying a season-high for point streaks by a Thunder player (1g, 4a). He is fifth in scoring by a defenseman (4g, 30a) and second among blueliners in assists.

POWER UP - The Thunder power play went four games without a goal, but has come alive over the last three. Wichita has power play tallies in three-straight, going 5-for-15 over that stretch (33.3%).

REUNITED - Beau Starrett was recalled by the Bakersfield Condors prior to this past weekend. He joined his older brother, Shane, for the first time this season. Both played on Saturday night for the Condors. Starrett is tied for the team-lead with 16 goals and has 28 points during his rookie season for the Thunder.

300 - Stefan Fournier is closing in on 300 games played as a pro. The Dorval, Quebec native has played in 155 ECHL games and 297 pro games. He is tied for the team-lead in goals with 16.

THUNDERBOLTS... Mitch Gillam is second in the league in minutes played (1,856) and first in saves (1,027) ...Stefan Fournier is tied for fifth with 5 game-winning goals...Ostap Safin is 13th in rookie scoring with 29 points...Wichita is 16-4-3-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 10-3-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 14-2-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-16-4 when trailing after one...Wichita is 7-2-8-0 in one-goal games...

