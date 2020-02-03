ECHL Transactions - February 3

February 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 3, 2020:

Brampton:

Add Anthony Nigro, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Francois Beauchemin, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Delete Logan Roe, D loaned to Syracuse

Indy:

Delete Jake Schultz, D placed on reserve [2/2]

Kansas City:

Delete Neal Goff, D traded to South Carolina

Maine:

Delete Scott Savage, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)

Delete Ty Ronning, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Newfoundland:

Delete Giorgio Estephan, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Delete Brandon Halverson, G suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Michael McNiven, G recalled to Laval by Montreal

Orlando:

Delete Peter Abbandonato, F recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from reserve

Delete Jalen Smereck, D recalled to Tucson by Arizona

South Carolina:

Delete Mitchell Vanderlaan, F traded to Kansas City

Wichita:

Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG [2/2]

