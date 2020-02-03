ECHL Transactions - February 3
February 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 3, 2020:
Brampton:
Add Anthony Nigro, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Francois Beauchemin, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Delete Logan Roe, D loaned to Syracuse
Indy:
Delete Jake Schultz, D placed on reserve [2/2]
Kansas City:
Delete Neal Goff, D traded to South Carolina
Maine:
Delete Scott Savage, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)
Delete Ty Ronning, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Newfoundland:
Delete Giorgio Estephan, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Delete Brandon Halverson, G suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Michael McNiven, G recalled to Laval by Montreal
Orlando:
Delete Peter Abbandonato, F recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from reserve
Delete Jalen Smereck, D recalled to Tucson by Arizona
South Carolina:
Delete Mitchell Vanderlaan, F traded to Kansas City
Wichita:
Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG [2/2]
