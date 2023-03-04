Walleye Continue Historic Run with 12th Straight Win

TOLEDO, OH - Toledo continued their historic winning streak tonight grabbing their 12th straight win in a 4-1 decision over the visiting Iowa Heartlanders.

What Happened:

Toledo's annual Pink in the Rink weekend kicked off tonight as the Walleye hosted the Iowa Heartlanders for the second time this season. Toledo headed into the night with a perfect 4-0-0 record against Iowa that included two shutouts.

The Walleye got the first power play of the night as Iowa's James Sanchez picked up a tripping penalty late in the third minute. Just 32 seconds into the Toledo man advantage, Brandon Hawkins ripped a one-timer from Riley McCourt and Kirill Tyutyayev to give the Fish an early lead. Less than four minutes later, Brett McKenzie and Carson Denomie headed to their boxes with matching roughing minors following a scuffle in the Toledo zone.

Late in the 13th minute, Toledo defenseman Ryan Lowney fed the puck to Gordie Green for a breakaway that resulted in Toledo's second goal. After outshooting the Heartlanders by a hefty count of 17-5 in period one, the Walleye headed into the middle frame with a two-goal advantage.

Just over four minutes into the second, Brandon Hawkins made it a 3-0 game with another one-timer from the left circle, this time from Kirill Tyutyayev and Trenton Bliss. Iowa's first power play came at the 7:59 mark as Gordie Green picked up a hooking minor. Only one Iowa shot was allowed on the Walleye penalty kill.

With 37 seconds remaining in the middle period, Kirill Tyutyayev and Steven Leonard received matching roughing minors after getting tied up at center ice. The teams went 4-on-4 for the remainder of the period and the Walleye headed into the final third with the three-goal lead despite being outshot 12-9 in the second.

At 5:22 of the third, Yuki Miura got the Heartlanders on the board with a backhanded goal assisted by Tommy Parrottino and James Sanchez. Toledo went on their second power play of the night just before the halfway mark of the period after Iowa's Steven Leonard picked up a roughing call.

Another Iowa penalty came at 13:58, this time against the Iowa bench for unsportsmanlike conduct. Nothing came for the Walleye on the man advantage, but Andrew Sturtz sealed the deal with an empty-netter from all the way from the Toledo zone at 18:42.

Speed Stats:

The Walleye continued their historic winning streak with their 12th straight.

Sebastian Cossa earned his career-best sixth-straight win in the Toledo net tonight as he saved 32 of Iowa's 33 shots. This was the only goal he has allowed in three games against the Heartlanders this season. Statistically speaking, Cossa went 165 minutes and 22 seconds without allowing an Iowa goal.

Gordie Green reached a new career-high for goals with his 23rd of the season.

Brandon Hawkins extended his hot scoring streak to nine games with two goals tonight. The forward, who leads the team with 62 points (29G, 33A), has totaled 16 points (10G, 6A) in his last nine appearances.

Kirill Tyutyayev added two assists tonight to extend his point streak to four games. The rookie forward has totaled eight points (2G, 6A) in those last four appearances.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) TOL - B. Hawkins (2G)

2) TOL - S. Cossa (32 SVS)

3) TOL - K. Tyutyayev (2A)

Up Next:

The Walleye will wrap up the weekend with a visit from the Wheeling Nailers tomorrow at 5:15 p.m.

