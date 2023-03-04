Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Admirals (6:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (30-16-7-0) vs. Norfolk Admirals (13-38-1-3)

March 4, 2023 | 6:05 PM |Regular Season Game #54

Norfolk Scope | Norfolk, VA

Referees: Rocco Stachowiak (28)

Linesmen: Matt Fox (63), Colin Gates (52)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 5:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ADMIRALS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (2-0-0-0) Home: (1-0-0-0) Away: (1-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

March 3, 2022 - Greenville 6 at Norfolk 4

Next Meeting:

N/A

All-Time Record:

(27-21-0)

QUICK BITS

OUTLASTING THE ADS:

The Rabbits entered their first trip to the Norfolk Scope with an opening goal by Ethan Somoza at 7:08 of the first period, despite being outshot by the Admirals 9-6. After the break, the Rabbits looked poised for a runaway, scoring two early goals in the second period. The excitement was short-lived, as the Admirals fired off two quick goals to make it a game once again. Alex Ierullo put the Rabbits back out in front with a two-goal lead at 11:11, but the Admirals scored a pair late to tie the game at 4-4. The third period belonged to the Rabbits, more specifically, Ethan Somoza. The winger scored the game-winner early in the period and completed the hat-trick with a late power-play one-timer.

SCOUTING THE ADMIRALS:

"We can not take them lightly." That is what Head Coach Andrew Lord had to say about the Admirals and the weekend series. Norfolk proved that, despite their 13 wins, this is a team that has capable scorers and is playing its best hockey of the season. Brian Bowen showed his class with a pair of goals in last night's loss, while Denis Smirnov found himself all over the score sheet. Former Swamp Rabbit Eric Williams, while only showing up on the score sheet with an assist, was a significant player for the Admirals, generate quick transitions that let to offensive production, including Bowen's second goal. Tomas Vomacka had a tough go in goal, allowing six on 26 shots, and the Rabbits can expect Chicago Wolves prospect Cale Morris in goal tonight. Morris is 5-12 on the season and has lost his last four starts.

HATS OFF FOR SOMO:

Last night's hat-trick was Ethan Somoza's first of his professional career. "That was wild," he said. "I haven't scored a hat-trick since I was 16." The goals, his 15th, 16th, and 17th of season, now give the California native eight points in his last 5 games. The multi-goal night was the first of his career and ties his career single-game point total. His game-winner in the third was his third of the season and his second in four games.

GOOD SOUP:

Carter Souch has put together his best two-game performance of his rookie season with back-to-back two assist nights, including last nights performance. Souch assisted on two of Ethan Somoza's goals, including the game-winner in the third. The Edmonton native is now up to four multi-point games this season.

MANNY MANIA:

Forward Brannon McManus is the hot hand in a Rabbits sweater, riding a three-game point streak of five points. His goal in last night's win is his eighth of the season that goes along with his 21 assists, four of which have come in the last three games. McManus' three-game streak is the third such streak this season for the California native.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Tonight's finale can set the scene for the final push to the postseason for Greenville. The Rabbits remain on the road for a Tuesday night meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena. After Atlanta was thrashed by South Carolina 10-1 last night, the Gladiators fall behind the Swamp Rabbits, Stingrays, and Everblades by five points in the standings. The Rabbits have three games in-hand on Atlanta. Greenville returns to Bon Secours Wellness Arena, where they 16-6-4-0 this season, on Thursday, March 9, for a meeting with the division-leading Jacksonville Icemen.

