Prides of the North Battle on Autism Acceptance Night

March 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game home series with the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday, March 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features the annual tradition of presenting the game in a sensory deprived manner to make the most comfortable environment possible for everyone. Accessible sensory rooms and accommodating in-game aspects will be featured and open to all fans.

Additionally, celebrate Slapshot's birthday with special guests and friends at the game! Wish Slapshot a happy birthday and take a photo with the best mascot in hockey in a pre-game photo opportunity below section 109 from 6-6:15 PM.

Concessions deals at the game include $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 29-18-3 record after defeating Trois-Rivières in their previous game, 7-5, on Friday, March 3 at Santander Arena. Charlie Gerard earned his fourth multi-goal game of the season and joined Mason Millman (3 A) and Jacob Gaucher (1 G, 2 A) with three-point games to take the four-game series opener. Pat Nagle earned the win in net with 27 saves on 33 (10-4-0).

The Royals are 9-3-3-1 against Trois-Rivières all-time with points in four of their five meetings all-time at Santander Arena (3-1-1). Prior to the series opener, Reading defeated the Lions, 3-1, on Wednesday, January 25. The Royals swept the Lions in back-to-back games to open the season series on Friday, December 16th (2-0 W) and on Saturday, December 17th (4-2 W). Against the Lions on the road, the Royals improved to a record of 5-2-2-1 with the series sweep earlier this season.

The Royals have doubled the Lions in goals this season and ride a franchise high four-game win streak over Trois-Rivières into the second game of the series.

Reading is tied for second place in the North Division with Maine at .618 win percentages and 63 points on the season. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 37-13-1-0 record and .735 win percentage. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 28-24-3-0 record while Adirondack (21-23-7-1) holds an eight-point lead over Trois-Rivières (20-31-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 13 wins in 55 games (13-38-1-3)

Prior to the series opener loss, Trois-Rivières defeated the Eastern Conference's first place Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, February 25, 4-2, after falling to the Growlers on Friday, February 24, 3-1, and Wednesday, February 22, 6-1. The Lions have split their last six games (3-3) games and have dropped 9 of their last 12 games on the road. Forward Anthony Beauregard leads the Lions in goals (17) while forward Brett Stapley leads the club in assists (27) and points (33).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series opener against Trois-Rivières:

Streaks:

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a seven-game point streak (7 G, 5 A)

Forward Alec Butcher is on a four-game point streak (2 G, 3 A)

Milestones:

Forward Charlie Gerard scored his 100th point of his professional career.

Gerard set a career-high in point streak at seven games.

Defenseman Zach Shankar made his Royals debut.

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 18th in the league in points (52)

Among rookies, Newton is fourth in goals (23) and points

Forward Charlie Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (204)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for first among rookies in fighting majors (7), is fifth among rookies in penalty minutes (101), and is fourth in minor penalties (33)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is eleventh among defensemen in points (31)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 12th among defensemen in points (30)

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.