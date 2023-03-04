KC Mavericks Continue Homestand against First-Place Idaho for "Mascot Madness" Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - After a tough loss to the ECHL-leading Idaho Steelheads on Friday night, Kansas City and Idaho are right back at it tonight for the second of three-straight at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence at 7:05 PM.

Tonight is Mascot Madness Night with mascots from around the area - including KC Wolf - competing in various challenges throughout the game.

The Mavericks currently sit one point behind second place in the division with eight home games remaining in the regular season. Kansas City's leading scorer, Pascal Laberge, had a huge night on Friday, scoring two goals for the second-consecutive game. The Mavericks are one of the hottest teams in the ECHL in recent weeks as they make that final push for playoff positioning.

One of the biggest crowds of the season is expected tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena for another exciting night with Kansas City's professional hockey team.

