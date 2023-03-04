Rabbits Seize Control Early, Take Down Admirals

NORFOLK, VA -- Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night.

GAME STORY

In the final matchup between the teams this season, Greenville struck first again with 12:46 left in the first period. Greenville added two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second period to take a three-goal advantage. The Admirals got on the board with a goal by Nico Blachman with 1:18 left in the second frame, trailing 3-1 heading into the final period. Greenville added two more goals in the final period to finalize their victory, 5-1.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals are back in action this weekend as they take on the Maine Mariners on Friday and Saturday. They return home on Wednesday, March 15th to take on the Wheeling Nailers for three games.

