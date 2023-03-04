K-Wings Let Dogs Out in 1st, Beat Oilers Saturday

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (22-28-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, snatched the lead over the Tulsa Oilers (19-26-7-1) in a hurry and held on for a 3-2 victory Saturday in front of over 4,700 fans at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings jumped out of the gate with three goals in the first period, and Evan Cormier (7-16-3-0) helped Kalamazoo hang on for the win with several outstanding stops including some clutch glove work with six seconds remaining to prevent a game-tying goal with an extra attacker on the ice. Cormier finished with 33 saves in the contest.

Coale Norris (9) opened the scoring after he collected a rebound and scooted in a shot at the 4:28 mark of the game. Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm (3) sent the initial shot over the cage, Brandon Saigeon (22) then slapped the puck off the boards from just beyond the left circle on net, and Norris cleaned up the trash on the right.

Then, it was Mason McCarty (13) finishing off a rebound opportunity to make it 2-0 K-Wings at the 14:31 mark. On the play, Norris (6) and McCarty played catch in the offensive zone before Norris sent a wraparound pass to Saigeon (23) for the initial shot, and McCarty was ready on the backdoor and crushed it home.

Finally, Matheson Iacopelli (16) did what he does best, blasting a shot from the left circle just inside the far post for the score with 34 seconds left in the opening frame. Luke Morgan (11) and Kurt Gosselin (3) assisted on Iacopelli's game-winner.

Tulsa battled back with a goal at the 16:16 mark of the second period and scored again on the power play at 7:00 in the third, but Kalamazoo slammed the door shut in its defensive end during the final minutes.

The K-Wings and Oilers battle once more in the rubber match Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. It's 'Kids Day,' with the first 1,000 kids in the gate receiving a K-Wings jersey, and there will be a postgame skate with K-Wings players.

