Admirals Unable to Complete Comeback, Fall to Swamp Rabbits

March 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







In just the second meeting between the two teams this season, Greenville was able to find the back of the net first on Friday night, scoring with 12:52 left in the first period from Ethan Somoza. Greenville was able to add to their lead in a hurry to start the second period, scoring two goals in the first three minutes to take a three-goal lead. Brian Bowen was able to get the Admirals on the board first with 15:34 to play in the second period. Two minutes later, Darren McCormick added another goal to the Admirals tally, taking advantage of the power play and cutting the deficit to one. With just under nine minutes left in the frame, Greenville extended their lead back to two goals. Denis Smirnov found the back of the net for Norfolk with 4:56 left to cut the deficit back down to one. Just 76 seconds later, Bowen scored for the second time of the night to tie the game up. Somoza added two more goals for Greenville in the final period to give them a two-goal lead and seal the deal on the game.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Brian Bowen - With two goals on Friday night and three total points, Bowen now has eight points in nine games with the Admirals this season.

Denis Smirnov - Also collecting three points on the evening, Smirnov had one of his best performances of the season. He now has double-digit points with 11.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals are back in action tomorrow at 6:05 PM when they take on Greenville for the last time this season. The Admirals will be back at home in two weeks after that, as they take on the Wheeling Nailers in the final City Series weekend of the season.

