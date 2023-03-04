Daniil Chechelev Assigned to Rush by Calgary
March 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(ALLEN, Texas) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Saturday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender Daniil Chechelev has been assigned to the Rush by the AHL Calgary Wranglers. Additionally, the Rush have placed goaltender Nicholas Latinovich on waivers.
Chechelev was recalled by Calgary on February 7 and appeared in two games during his time in the AHL. He went 1-1-0-0 with a 3.37 goals against average and a .881 save percentage for Calgary. Over 33 appearances with Rapid City, he is 16-12-1-0 with a 3.46 GAA and a .896 save percentage.
Latinovich made two appearances for the Rush and went 0-2-0-0 with a 6.06 GAA and .833 save percentage.
Rapid City will return to action on Saturday night in Allen against the Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush goaltender Daniil Chechelev
