Everblades Earn One Point in Savannah
March 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Florida Everblades picked up an important point in the ECHL South Division standings, but came up just a bit short in a shootout, suffering a 3-2 setback to the Savannah Ghost Pirates Saturday night at Enmarket Arena.
Savannah's Brent Pedersen staked the Ghost Pirates to an early 1-0 lead, scoring just 1:11 into the contest for the only goal of the opening period.
The Everblades controlled the second period, scoring twice to claim a 2-1 lead. In just his second game with the Blades, Andrew Fyten scored his first professional goal, getting the equalizer at the 5:30 mark with Levko Koper and Jake Smith earning assists.
At 12:37 of the middle stanza, Koper and Fyten swapped roles on the scoresheet. Koper notched his 10th goal of the season, while Fyten earned his first career assist. Brad Morrison also picked up a helper as the Everblades took a 2-1 advantage into the second intermission.
In the third period, Tanner Nagel scored at the 8:00 mark for the Ghost Pirates, knotting the game at 2-2, a score that would hold up through 60 minutes of regulation.
The seven-minute overtime saw the Everblades claim a commanding 7-5 edge in shots, but neither team found the net to resolve matters.
All three Savannah shooters connected in the shootout, while only Blake Winiecki converted for the Everblades.
Florida enjoyed a commanding 47-32 advantage in shots on goal, outshooting the home team over the first two periods by a 31-18 margin. Both teams posted nine shots on goal in the final frame. Everblades netminder Evan Fitzpatrick registered 30 saves for the good guys.
Both the series with Savannah and the road trip conclude Sunday at 3:00 p.m. The Blades will return to Hertz Arena to entertain the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. for the opening game of a three-game set that will continue on Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 4, 2023
- Steelheads' Win Streak Ends at Six Games in 2-1 Loss at Kansas City - Idaho Steelheads
- Cincy's Point Streak Reaches 12 for First Time in 15 Years - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Let Dogs Out in 1st, Beat Oilers Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Shin Scores 20th as Glads' Fall to Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Continue Historic Run with 12th Straight Win - Toledo Walleye
- Everblades Earn One Point in Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Iowa Prepares for Sunday Final After 4-1 Loss to Toledo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Late-Period Goals Harm Heartlanders, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Growlers Rock Railers 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- McLaughlin Nets Two in One-Goal Loss to Wings - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Post Six Goals in Series Finale Defeat of Gladiators - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbits Seize Control Early, Take Down Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Rabbits Sail Past Admirals 5-1, Sweep Season Series - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Open a Two-Game Series against Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Carson Vance - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - March 4 - ECHL
- KC Mavericks Continue Homestand against First-Place Idaho for "Mascot Madness" Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Daniil Chechelev Assigned to Rush by Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, March 4 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Looking to Record Their First Win against the Royals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Adam Scheel Returns to Steelheads from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Admirals (6:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Come up Short against Royals in Goal-Apalooza - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Unable to Complete Comeback, Fall to Swamp Rabbits - Norfolk Admirals
- Prides of the North Battle on Autism Acceptance Night - Reading Royals
- Atlanta Gives up 10-Goals in Loss to South Carolina - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.