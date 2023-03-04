Everblades Earn One Point in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Florida Everblades picked up an important point in the ECHL South Division standings, but came up just a bit short in a shootout, suffering a 3-2 setback to the Savannah Ghost Pirates Saturday night at Enmarket Arena.

Savannah's Brent Pedersen staked the Ghost Pirates to an early 1-0 lead, scoring just 1:11 into the contest for the only goal of the opening period.

The Everblades controlled the second period, scoring twice to claim a 2-1 lead. In just his second game with the Blades, Andrew Fyten scored his first professional goal, getting the equalizer at the 5:30 mark with Levko Koper and Jake Smith earning assists.

At 12:37 of the middle stanza, Koper and Fyten swapped roles on the scoresheet. Koper notched his 10th goal of the season, while Fyten earned his first career assist. Brad Morrison also picked up a helper as the Everblades took a 2-1 advantage into the second intermission.

In the third period, Tanner Nagel scored at the 8:00 mark for the Ghost Pirates, knotting the game at 2-2, a score that would hold up through 60 minutes of regulation.

The seven-minute overtime saw the Everblades claim a commanding 7-5 edge in shots, but neither team found the net to resolve matters.

All three Savannah shooters connected in the shootout, while only Blake Winiecki converted for the Everblades.

Florida enjoyed a commanding 47-32 advantage in shots on goal, outshooting the home team over the first two periods by a 31-18 margin. Both teams posted nine shots on goal in the final frame. Everblades netminder Evan Fitzpatrick registered 30 saves for the good guys.

Both the series with Savannah and the road trip conclude Sunday at 3:00 p.m. The Blades will return to Hertz Arena to entertain the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. for the opening game of a three-game set that will continue on Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.

