Atlanta Gives up 10-Goals in Loss to South Carolina

North Charleston, SC. The Atlanta Gladiators (28-22-5-1) allowed the South Carolina Stingrays (31-16-4-1) to score six unanswered first period goals as the Gladiators fell 10-1 on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina.

First Star: Lawton Courtnall (SC) - 3 goals

Second Star: Josh Wilkins (SC) - 2 goals, 4 assists

Third Star: Justin Florek (SC) - 2 goals, 2 assists

South Carolina opened the scoring just before the five minute mark of the first period to make the score 1-0 (4:49).

The Stingrays made the score 2-0 just 22-seconds later for a two-goal lead (5:11).

Just past the midway point of the first period the Stingrays built themselves a 3-0 lead (11:43).

Only 32-seconds later South Carolina made the score 4-0 (12:15).

Fourteen-minutes into the game the Stingrays increased their lead to 5-0 (14:08).

With less than three minutes to play in the first period South Carolina pushed their advantage to 6-0 (17:54).

Atlanta changed goaltenders to begin the second period, Alex Sakellaropoulos was replaced by David Tendeck.

The Gladiators got on the board just before the four-minute mark of the second period (3:59).

Michal Mrazik jumped on a loose puck off an offensive-zone faceoff and wired it home for his sixth goal of the season.

South Carolina regained their six-goal lead with just over five-minutes remaining in the second period to make it 7-1 (14:51).

Less than two-minutes into the third period the Stingrays raised their lead to 8-1 (1:58).

Over five-minutes later South Carolina boosted the score to 9-1 (7:47).

It became a 10-1 Stingrays lead in the final five minutes of the game (15:11).

Alex Sakellaropoulos allowed six-goals on 21 shots in the loss for Atlanta. David Tendeck made 27 saves on 31 shots in forty minutes of action for the Gladiators; meanwhile Clay Stevenson stopped 26 of 27 shots in the win for South Carolina.

