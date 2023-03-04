KC Mavericks Take Down First Place Idaho, Go for the Series Win Tomorrow Afternoon

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the first-place Idaho Steelheads, 2-1, Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena in front of 3,632 fans for Mascot Madness Night.

Goaltender Shane Starrett picked up professional victory No. 100 in his return to the ice and Mavs veteran John Schiavo scored both Kansas City goals on the night. He has the game-winning goal for the second time this week.

After tonight, the Mavericks have won eight of their previous 13 games and are rapidly climbing up the Mountain Division standings as they currently sit in second place with 18 games remaining in the regular season.

The two teams match up again Sunday afternoon for the finale of the three-game series. Puck drop is slated for 4:05 PM.

