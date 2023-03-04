Shin Scores 20th as Glads' Fall to Stingrays

March 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







North Charleston, SC. Four-unanswered goals were the difference as the Atlanta Gladiators (28-23-5-1) fell to the South Carolina Stingrays (32-16-4-1) by a score of 6-1 on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina.

First Star: Alexandre Fortin (SC) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Second Star: Bear Hughes (SC) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Third Star: Tyler Wall (SC) - 24 saves

After scoring ten-goals in last night's contest, the South Carolina Stingrays wasted no time getting on the board early as they led 1-0 just 30-seconds into the game (00:30).

Just over five-minutes into the opening period the Stingrays doubled their advantage to lead 2-0 (5:24).

At the 10:03 mark South Carolina appeared to have scored again, but the referees deemed it was goaltender interference. The Gladiators then successfully killed off a 5-on-3 Stingray power play as things appeared to be turning Atlanta's way.

With just over five minutes to play in the opening period Atlanta cut the deficit to 2-1 (14:34). Sanghoon Shin took a Cody Sylvester pass and wired it home for his 20th goal of the season.

The Stingrays pulled ahead 3-1 just over seven-minutes into the second period (7:20).

South Carolina extended their lead to three goals as they scored with under three minutes remaining in the period (17:08).

Just 1:09 later the Stringrays scored once again to increase their lead to 5-1 before the end of the second period (18:17).

In the third period South Carolina added another goal with just under ten minutes remaining to make the score 6-1 (10:49).

Tyler Wall stopped 24 of 25 shots in the victory for South Carolina, meanwhile Alex Sakellaropoulos made 38 saves on 44 shots in the loss.

