Growlers Rock Railers 5-2

The Newfoundland Growlers finished their roadtrip on a positive note in a 5-2 win over the Worcester Railers on Saturday night at DCU Center.

Todd Skirving and Keenan Suthers chipped in a pair of goals while Brett Budgell added four assists.

Newfoundland enjoy a five-day break before hosting the Reading Royals at Mary Brown's Centre next Friday night.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - T. Skirving

2. NFL - L. Cavallin

3. WOR - B. Beaudoin

