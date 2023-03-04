Growlers Rock Railers 5-2
March 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers finished their roadtrip on a positive note in a 5-2 win over the Worcester Railers on Saturday night at DCU Center.
Todd Skirving and Keenan Suthers chipped in a pair of goals while Brett Budgell added four assists.
Newfoundland enjoy a five-day break before hosting the Reading Royals at Mary Brown's Centre next Friday night.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - T. Skirving
2. NFL - L. Cavallin
3. WOR - B. Beaudoin
Check out the Newfoundland Growlers Statistics
