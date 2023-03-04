Americans Open a Two-Game Series against Rapid City

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Rapid City Rush tonight, in the first of two games between the two clubs. The Americans are 0-3 against Rapid City this season. Rapid City is sixth overall out of seven teams in the Mountain Division. Rapid City has lost six out of their last 10 games.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 3/5/23 vs. Rapid City Rush, 2:05 PM

Owning the ECHL Scoring Race: The Allen Americans have four of the Top 10 scorers in the league. Hank Crone leads the ECHL with 72 points. Jack Combs is second overall with 71. Colton Hargrove is ninth with 58 points, and Liam Finlay is 10th with 57 points.

Finlay RED Hot: Americans forward Liam Finlay extended his point streak to six games, adding two assists last Saturday night in a 6-3 win at Utah. Over that six-game stretch, he has 11 points (5 goals and 6 assists). He also has a point or more in 19 of his last 20 games.

Fournier set to make home debut: Stefan Fournier had three points in two games last week against Utah. He is set to make his home debut tonight. In 19 ECHL games this season with Wichita and the Americans he has 15 points.

Combs extends point streak: Jack Combs has had a point or more in 17 straight games for the Americans. Nine of those 17 games have been multi-point nights. Combs had a goal and two assists last Saturday night in the Americans 6-3 win over Utah. His 17-game streak is the current longest in the league.

The Award Winners: The Americans claimed two monthly awards this week. Rookie Hank Crone was named the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month. Crone had 24 points during February (11 goals and 13 assists). Liam Finlay was named the Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month. He had eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points during February.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans:

Home: 11-11-1-0

Away: 15-14-0-0

Overall: 26-25-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (31) Hank Crone

Assists: (41) Hank Crone and Jack Combs

Points: (71) Hank Crone

+/-: (+7) Chad Butcher

PIM: (143) Michael Robideaux

Rapid City:

Home: 14-10-0-0

Away: 10-17-1-0

Overall: 24-27-1-0

Last 10: 4-6-0

Rapid City Leaders:

Goals: (23) Matt Marcinew

Assists: (29) Matt Marcinew

Points: (41) Matt Marcinew

+/-: (+11) Carter Robertson

PIM: (76) Keegan Iverson

