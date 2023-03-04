Iowa Prepares for Sunday Final After 4-1 Loss to Toledo
March 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Toledo, OH - Iowa Heartlanders forward Yuki Miura scored five minutes into the third to make it a 3-1 game, but Andrew Sturtz scored an empty-net goal and the Toledo Walleye won, 4-1, Saturday at Huntington Center. Iowa visits Fort Wayne Sunday at 4:00 p.m. to wrap up a three-game road trip. Iowa took 27 shots in the final two periods.
Miura's goal came on a three-on-two rush engineered by James Sanchez. First, Sanchez banked it to Tommy Parrottino at the right doorstep and he slid it across to Miura left post for his eighth of the season.
Brandon Hawkins scored twice; he netted the game's first goal at the 4:21 mark of the first and then at the 4:14 mark of the second to make it 3-0. Gordie Green scored Toledo's second goal.
Darion Hanson blocked 35 of 38 shots in defeat. Sebastian Cossa won with 32 saves.
View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
Iowa is next at home for three games on Mar. 8 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati, Mar. 10 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Indy and Mar. 11 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo. March 10 is Iowa's Marvel Superhero Night where the team will wear special Captain American jerseys vs. Indy, presented by DASH Auctions. It's also Special Olympics Night where Special Olympics Iowa will be at the game.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 4, 2023
- Steelheads' Win Streak Ends at Six Games in 2-1 Loss at Kansas City - Idaho Steelheads
- Cincy's Point Streak Reaches 12 for First Time in 15 Years - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Let Dogs Out in 1st, Beat Oilers Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Shin Scores 20th as Glads' Fall to Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Continue Historic Run with 12th Straight Win - Toledo Walleye
- Everblades Earn One Point in Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Iowa Prepares for Sunday Final After 4-1 Loss to Toledo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Late-Period Goals Harm Heartlanders, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Growlers Rock Railers 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- McLaughlin Nets Two in One-Goal Loss to Wings - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Post Six Goals in Series Finale Defeat of Gladiators - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbits Seize Control Early, Take Down Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Rabbits Sail Past Admirals 5-1, Sweep Season Series - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Open a Two-Game Series against Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Carson Vance - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - March 4 - ECHL
- KC Mavericks Continue Homestand against First-Place Idaho for "Mascot Madness" Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Daniil Chechelev Assigned to Rush by Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, March 4 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Looking to Record Their First Win against the Royals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Adam Scheel Returns to Steelheads from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Admirals (6:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Come up Short against Royals in Goal-Apalooza - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Unable to Complete Comeback, Fall to Swamp Rabbits - Norfolk Admirals
- Prides of the North Battle on Autism Acceptance Night - Reading Royals
- Atlanta Gives up 10-Goals in Loss to South Carolina - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Iowa Prepares for Sunday Final After 4-1 Loss to Toledo
- Late-Period Goals Harm Heartlanders, 4-1
- Late-Period Goals Harm Heartlanders, 4-1
- Iowa Rallies Again to Earn Point in OTL to Kansas City, 5-4
- Heartlanders Tie in Final Minute, But K-Wings Laugh Last in Overtime, 3-2