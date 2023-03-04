Iowa Prepares for Sunday Final After 4-1 Loss to Toledo

Toledo, OH - Iowa Heartlanders forward Yuki Miura scored five minutes into the third to make it a 3-1 game, but Andrew Sturtz scored an empty-net goal and the Toledo Walleye won, 4-1, Saturday at Huntington Center. Iowa visits Fort Wayne Sunday at 4:00 p.m. to wrap up a three-game road trip. Iowa took 27 shots in the final two periods.

Miura's goal came on a three-on-two rush engineered by James Sanchez. First, Sanchez banked it to Tommy Parrottino at the right doorstep and he slid it across to Miura left post for his eighth of the season.

Brandon Hawkins scored twice; he netted the game's first goal at the 4:21 mark of the first and then at the 4:14 mark of the second to make it 3-0. Gordie Green scored Toledo's second goal.

Darion Hanson blocked 35 of 38 shots in defeat. Sebastian Cossa won with 32 saves.

View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

Iowa is next at home for three games on Mar. 8 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati, Mar. 10 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Indy and Mar. 11 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo. March 10 is Iowa's Marvel Superhero Night where the team will wear special Captain American jerseys vs. Indy, presented by DASH Auctions. It's also Special Olympics Night where Special Olympics Iowa will be at the game.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

