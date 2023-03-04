Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, March 4 at 6:05 PM

March 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they host the Atlanta Gladiators at the North Charleston Coliseum in the season series finale.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays' offense exploded for 10 goals last night in a 10-1 defeat of the Atlanta Gladiators. Lawton Courtnall led the way with the first hat trick of his career. Josh Wilkins and Justin Florek each netted two goals in the contest as Andrew Cherniwchan, Anthony Del Gaizo, and Tarek Baker all added a tally apiece. Clay Stevenson stopped 26 of 27 shots for his 17th win of the season.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 131-67-12-8 in 218 all-time regular-season meetings with the Gladiators. The Stingrays are 8-1-1-1 through the first 11 games of the season series and will face off with the Gladiators one final time this year tonight. The Stingrays have picked up points in the last nine matchups and have won the previous six battles.

A PERFECT 10

South Carolina posted 10 goals in a contest for the first time since November 23, 2008, when the Stingrays shut out the Mississippi Sea Wolves in a 10-0 defeat. Maxime LaCroix, Travis Morin, and Matt Scherer all netted two goals in the victory. The team went on to win their third Kelly Cup Championship later that season.

COURT IS ADJOURNED

Lawton Courtnall set a career-high on Friday night with three goals, his first career hat trick. The third-year pro is in his second season in the Lowcountry after tallying 28 points on 13 goals and 15 assists in 68 games last year. This season, Courtnall has recorded eight points on five goals and three assists in 35 games. The California native's hat trick was the first for South Carolina since Andrew Cherniwchan's on January 14th of last season.

THE SIX-POINT CLUB

Josh Wilkins had a night to remember last night, scoring two of the Stingrays' first three goals and adding four assists down the stretch for six total points. Wilkins' six-point performance is the first since Matthew Weis posted similar marks during a 9-1 win over the Norfolk Admirals on February 12, 2020.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

Orlando at South Carolina - Sunday, March 5 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville - Wednesday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.