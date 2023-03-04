Stingrays Sign Defenseman Carson Vance

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that they have signed defenseman Carson Vance ahead of tonight's game against Atlanta.

Vance, 27, is in his third season of professional hockey after spending time in the ECHL, SPHL, and FPHL. This season, the native of Tempe, AZ has appeared in eight games with the Fort Wayne Komets and Orlando Solar Bears while also recording 10 points on one goal and nine assists with the Huntsville Havoc and Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL.

Throughout his three years, Vance has played in 45 career ECHL games with the Komets, Solar Bears, and Wichita Thunder where he assisted on two goals. In 60 career SPHL games, Vance has tallied 22 points on one goal and 21 assists. Additionally, he appeared in five games for the Elmira Enforcers of the FPHL where he scored one goal and added an assist.

Prior to turning pro, Vance played two seasons at Western Michigan University where he played with Lawton Courtnall before transferring to SUNY-Oswego for his final collegiate season and playing alongside Carter Allen.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum tonight, March 4th, to host the Atlanta Gladiators for the final time this regular season at 6:05 p.m. Join the Stingrays as they honor the brave men and women who serve their community on First Responders Night presented by ServiceMASTER Restore. Specialty First Responder-inspired jerseys and ties will be available for auction throughout the game with proceeds benefitting local first responder organizations.

