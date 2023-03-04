Rabbits Sail Past Admirals 5-1, Sweep Season Series
March 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Greenville Rabbits topped the Norfolk Admirals 5-1 on Saturday night at the Norfolk Scope to win the season series 3-0.
Greenville came out of the gate firing shot after shot at the Admirals net and captured the 1-0 advantage as Alex Ierullo's shot rebounded off the pads of Norfolk's Cale Morris and fell for Ben Freeman, who netted his sixth of the season at 7:14.
Greenville carried its first period momentum into the second and added a second goal, as Freeman scored a shorthanded goal at 5:46 for the 2-0 lead. At 9:48, Max Martin scored his 10th of the season to give the Swamp Rabbits the 3-0 advantage. Norfolk scored a late goal at 18:11, as Nico Blachman scored his fourth of the season.
In the third, the Swamp Rabbits added a fourth goal, as Josh McKechney netted his 10th of the season at 1:09, before Ierullo scored his 20th of the season at 15:40 for the 5-1 score line.
With the win the Swamp Rabbits improve to 31-16-7-0 while the Admirals drop to 13-39-1-3. The victory lifts the Swamp Rabbits into a tie for second place in the South Division with the South Carolina Stingrays.
The Swamp Rabbits remain on the road on Tuesday night, as they travel to Gas South Arena to take on the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m.
Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
