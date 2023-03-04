Cincy's Point Streak Reaches 12 for First Time in 15 Years
March 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- Josh Passolt netted a pair of goals to help force overtime, grabbing Cincinnati a standings point in a 3-2 loss to the Indy Fuel in front of 9,698 fans at Heritage Bank Center Saturday night.
The Cyclones had their win streak end at six games, but have extended their point streak to 12; doing so for just the second time in franchise history and the first since the 'Clones won 17 games in a row from January 16-February 29, 2008. Cincinnati has 77 points and a record of 34-12-6-3. The Fuel improved to 35-19-2 with 72 points.
Passolt (18) didn't take long to continue his hot streak, as the winger slid onto the right-wing side of the attacking zone, drilling a one-timer fed to him from Kohen Olischefski to beat Indy's Zach Driscoll 1:29 into the game, getting the theme named-Cincinnati Hippos on the board. With the goal, Passolt extended his point streak to six games, collecting three goals and four assists in the process.
Indy struck twice in the second period to carry a 2-1 lead into the third period. Spencer Watson evened the game 2:04 into the second, corralling a pass sent to him in the slot from Bryan Lemos, then shooting over the blocker of Beck Warm. A late goal was registered by Christopher Cameron at the 15:06 mark. Cameron took a shot from the right point that trickled past Warm with traffic in the crease.
The Cyclones outshot the Fuel, 9-5 in the third, and Passolt (19) swooped in to make sure they were rewarded for their efforts. At the 7:45 mark, Driscoll failed to handle a rebound a shot from Jalen Smereck, allowing Passolt to crash the net and bury the game-tying goal. From there, Indy hung on to get into overtime, but took control in the extra session. Recent trade acquisition Max Golod made his mark 1:13 into overtime, getting a cross-ice pass from Chad Yetman, then waiting before taking a wrist shot from the right-wing that beat Warm to end the game, giving Indy the 3-2 win.
The 'Clones hit the road for a three-game swing, beginning Wednesday night against Iowa.
Cincinnati Cyclones take on the Indy Fuel
