Indy Wins 3-2 in OT vs Cincy
March 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
CINCINNATI - Coming off of two wins earlier in the week, the Fuel traveled to Cincinnati for their final road match versus the Cyclones in the 2022-23 regular season. Wearing specialty jerseys and becoming the "Hippos" for the night, Cincinnati wasn't able to keep their win streak alive as Indy skated away with a 3-2 victory in overtime.
1ST PERIOD
Cincinnati held possession the majority of the period, outshooting the Fuel 9 to 7. The Hippos' Josh Passolt scored 1:29 in, giving them an early lead.
The Fuel took the period's only two penalties, a delay-of-game served by Chris Cameron and hooking call on Bryan Etter respectively, but Indy killed off both penalties.
2ND PERIOD
The middle frame belonged to the Fuel in goals (two) and shots (10-8).
Assisted by Bryan Lemos and Alex Wideman, Spencer Watson tied the game just two minutes in.
Cincinnati took the only penalties of the second. Josh Burnside was called for interference at 5:51 and Sean Allen was given two minutes for roughing at 8:26.
The Fuel were unable to capitalize on both opportunities, but it made no difference as Cameron scored with the help of Chase Lang and newcomer Logan Nijhoff at 15:06, giving Indy the 2-1 lead.
Cincy's Jalen Smereck took a cross-checking minor with 50 seconds remaining in the second, leaving Indy to start the third period on a power play.
3RD PERIOD
The Fuel weren't able to score in the third period despite beginning on a power play. No other penalties were assessed for either team.
Cincinnati outshot Indy 9-5. Passolt scored the only goal in the final 20 minutes of regulation, his second of the game, to make it 2-2 and force the game into overtime.
OVERTIME
Maxim Golod, who played his first game (and scored his first Fuel goal) with the Indy yesterday didn't want everyone to watch too much free hockey. Just 1:13 into overtime, assisted by Chad Yetman and Kirill Chaika, he snuck the puck past goaltender Beck Warm to give the Fuel the 3-2 win, breaking Cincinnati's six-game win streak and giving the Fuel their third win in five days.
