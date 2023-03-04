ECHL Transactions - March 4
March 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 4, 2023:
Allen:
Delete Jared Bethune, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Atlanta:
Add Zac Masson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Michal Mrazik, F loaned to Tucson
Florida:
Add Xavier Pouliot, D activated from reserve
Delete Cam Darcy, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Adam Scheel, G assigned from Texas by Dallas
Add William Knierim, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve
Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG
Kalamazoo:
Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve
Add Coale Norris, F activated from reserve
Delete Collin Saccoman, D placed on reserve
Delete James McEwan, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add John Schiavo, F/D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Elmes, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Callum Fryer, D activated from reserve
Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Daniil Chechelev, G assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Savannah:
Add Aaron Aragon, F signed contract, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Carson Vance, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Anderson, D placed on reserve
Delete Austin Martinsen, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Spencer Wright, G added as EBUG
Delete John Lethemon, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Tulsa:
Add Michael Farren, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mike McKee, D placed on reserve
