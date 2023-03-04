ECHL Transactions - March 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 4, 2023:

Allen:

Delete Jared Bethune, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Atlanta:

Add Zac Masson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Michal Mrazik, F loaned to Tucson

Florida:

Add Xavier Pouliot, D activated from reserve

Delete Cam Darcy, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Adam Scheel, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Add William Knierim, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve

Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG

Kalamazoo:

Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve

Add Coale Norris, F activated from reserve

Delete Collin Saccoman, D placed on reserve

Delete James McEwan, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add John Schiavo, F/D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Elmes, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Callum Fryer, D activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Daniil Chechelev, G assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Savannah:

Add Aaron Aragon, F signed contract, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Carson Vance, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Anderson, D placed on reserve

Delete Austin Martinsen, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Spencer Wright, G added as EBUG

Delete John Lethemon, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Tulsa:

Add Michael Farren, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mike McKee, D placed on reserve

