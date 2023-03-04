Steelheads' Win Streak Ends at Six Games in 2-1 Loss at Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Idaho Steelheads (42-9-1-2, 87pts) fell to the Kansas City Mavericks (26-22-6-0, 58pts) by a final score of 2-1 Saturday night at the Cable Dahmer Arena in front of 23,632 fans. Idaho will wrap up the weekend Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. (MT).

Ryan Dmowski (23rd) scored just 27 seconds in giving Idaho a 1-0 lead. John Schiavo cashed in twice for the Mavericks, one coming on the power-play, as shots were 11-11 in the first period with Kansas City leading 2-1.

Shots were 25-16 combined in the final two periods of play but neither team would score in the final forty minutes of play.

Adam Scheel made 25 saves on 27 shots in the loss while Shane Starrett collected the win making 35 sabes on 36 shots.

SCORING

- 1st, 0:27 |1-0 IDH GOAL: Colton Kehler raced into the offensive zone down the right-wing wall. He angled the puck along the back wall and Matt Register activated from the right point meeting it on the left-wing wall. From there Register fed Ryan Dmowski at the left point. Dmowski lasered a one-timer upstairs on Shane Starrett.

- 1st, 5:35 | 1-1 KC GOAL: From the near half wall Theo Calvas threw the puck towards the net. Below the right circle John Schiavo was able to tip it through the legs of Adam Scheel.

- 1st, 17:56 | 2-1 KC GOAL: Jake McLaughlin's initial point shot was wide off the back wall. John Schiavo from inside the near dot stepped into the puck blasting it by Adam Scheel.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Shane Starrett KC (35 saves)

2) John Schiavo KC (2-0-2)

3) Hugo Roy KC (0-2-2)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-2 on the power-play while Kansas City was 1-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Kansas City 36-27.

- Idaho is 19-6-2-0 all time vs. Kansas City and 7-5-2 in Independence, MO at the Cable Dahmer Arena.

- Steelheads win streak snapped at six games and point streak snapped at 10 games.

- Janis Svanenbergs (INJ), Wade Murphy (INJ), and Patrick Kudla (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Ryan Dmowski scored for his second straight game and now leads the Steelheads with 23.

- Matt Register tallied his 36th assists tying Darrell Hay (2007-08) for most assists amongst a defenseman in the Steelheads ECHL modern era.

- Colton Kehler notched an assist for his second straight game.

- Ryan Dmowski led all skaters with nine shots while Justin Ducharme registered seven shots.

