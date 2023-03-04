Lions Looking to Record Their First Win against the Royals
March 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Lions head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. will be looking to avenge Friday night's 7-5 loss to the Royals in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Lions displayed a lack of discipline in the final five minutes of the game, and the Royals took advantage with two power play markers to secure the win. Coming in relief for goaltender Joe Vrbetic, Francis Marotte kept Trois-Rivières in the game during the third period with several spectacular saves. The Lions will also need to find a way to cut down on defensive territory turnovers if they hope to defeat Reading. The second game of the three-game series starts tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.
Players to watch
Lions' forward James Phelan had been held goalless for 42 games this season. However, he got off the schneid when he beat Royals' netminder Pat Nagle twice last night, marking his first two goals wearing a Trois-Rivières uniform.
Reading's Mason Millman had a great game on Friday night, registering three assists to give him 30 points in 43 games this season.
