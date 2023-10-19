Walleye Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye have announced its season opening roster for the start of the 2023-2024 campaign. The season opens for the team Saturday night in Kalamazoo.

Thirteen forwards are set to start the season: Sam Craggs, Mitchell Lewandowski, Chase Gresock, Pat McGrath, Brandon Hawkins, Alexandre Doucet, Trenton Bliss, Orrin Centazzo, Sam Sternschein, Carson Denomie, Conlan Keenan, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Brandon Kruse.

Seven total defensemen are on the roster: Thomas Farrell, Jake Willets, Adrien Beraldo, Matt Anderson, Grant Gabriele, Will Cullen, and Riley McCourt.

They are joined by goaltenders John Lethemon, Jan Bednar, and Rylan Parenteau.

