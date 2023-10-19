Mavericks Sign Goaltender Cale Morris
October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the signing of goaltender Cale Morris.
"Cale is an extremely experienced goaltender with elite-level reaction and athleticism," said General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "Following his career at Notre Dame, he has spent time in the NHL, AHL and ECHL. We are very impressed with his ability to make big plays, rise to the occasion and lead by example. He has great athleticism, agility and ability to control the game. We are excited to have Cale coming to Mavs Country!"
Morris, 27, begins his fourth season after a stellar collegiate career at Notre Dame. A winner of the 2018 Mike Richter Award, given annually to the goaltender voted to be the most outstanding in NCAA Division I men's ice hockey, as well as the 2018 Big Ten Player of the Year. Additionally, Morris is a two-time Big Ten Tournament Champion and two-time Big Ten Tournament MVP.
A member of the 2022 Chicago Blackhawks taxi squad, Morris has 14 career AHL games played with Rockford and Chicago as well as 44 career ECHL games with Indy and Norfolk.
The Mavericks kick off their 15th season on Friday, October 20 at Wichita. The team is hosting its annual Home Opener Barn Party on October 21 at 6:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena vs. the Thunder. Single-game and multi-game ticket plans are still available for the 2023-24 season. Call 816-252-7825.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
