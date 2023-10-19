K-Wings Ignite the Flight, Announce 2023-24 Roster

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced their 2023-24 regular-season roster on Thursday.

The regular season starts this Saturday, October 21 at 7 p.m. EDT versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, MI. The 2023-24 roster features 27 players: 16 forwards, 9 defensemen and two goaltenders, as outlined alphabetically by position below.

Forwards (16)

18 Collin Adams, 39 Nicholas Blachman, 19 Erik Bradford, 14 Ty Glover (VAN), *7 David Keefer, 44 Ayden MacDonald, 9 Luke Morgan, 53 Brad Morrison, *10 Ted Nichol, 25 Josh Passolt (ABT),*70 Drake Pilon, 17 Brandon Saigeon, *81 Jordan Seyfert, 74 Tanner Sorenson, 93 Justin Taylor, and *24 Cooper Walker (ABT).

Defensemen (9)

4 Robert Calisti (CHA), *5 Derek Daschke (ABT), 28 Kurt Gosselin, 3 Michael Joyaux (ABT), *90 Jay Keranen, *15 Jacob Nordqvist, 29 Chaz Reddekopp, 23 Collin Saccoman, and 55 Connor Walters

Goaltenders (2)

*34 Jonathan Lemieux (ABT) and 79 Hunter Vorva

(* denotes Rookie)

