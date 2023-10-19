Admirals Announce Season-Opening Roster

October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, officially announced their season-opening roster on Thursday morning.

The season-opening roster consists of 27 players (14 forwards, 11 defensemen, 2 goaltenders). Keegan Iverson, Darick Louis-Jean, and Justin Allen will begin the season on the injured reserve. The team currently has six rookies (Perets, Milic, Fensore, Robidas, Golder, Allen) and two veterans (White, Roy).

The Admirals will open the season having six players under National Hockey League contracts (Murray, Robidas, Seeley, Mendel, Fensore, Perets) and five from the American Hockey League (Liwiski, Golder, Caron, Kubicek, Milic).

Below is the season-opening roster:

FORWARDS (14)

#8 Denis Smirnov

#9 Blake Murray (NHL)

#10 Mark Liwiski (AHL)

#11 Brian Bowen

#12 Danny Katic

#13 Keegan Iverson (IR)

#15 Mathieu Roy

#16 Keaton Jameson

#19 Justin Robidas (NHL)

#21 Justin Young

#22 Stepan Timofeyev

#24 Carson Golder (AHL)

#26 Thomas Caron (AHL)

#27 Ryan Foss

DEFENSEMEN (11)

#2 Darick Louis-Jean (IR)

#3 Ronan Seeley (NHL)

#4 Carson Musser

#5 Simon Kubicek (AHL)

#6 Griffin Mendel (NHL)

#7 Domenick Fensore (NHL)

#14 Justin Allen (IR)

#17 Ian White

#18 Andrew McLean

#23 Josh McDougall

#25 Josh Thrower

GOALTENDERS (2)

#1 Yaniv Perets (NHL)

#35 Thomas Milic (AHL)

The Admirals will open their 2023-24 season tomorrow night in Savannah when they take on the Ghost Pirates. The puck will drop at 7:30 p.m. (EST) from Enmarket Arena. The game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

--

The Admirals' first home game is next Wednesday when they take on the Worcester Railers. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. Fans will receive an Admirals scarf upon entry for the games on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Visit ticketmaster.com to get your tickets now. Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are ON SALE NOW. These packages come with flexible payment options and exclusive member benefits that include 28% off tickets, 15% off merch, your choice of seat for all home games, and the Never Wasted Ticket Program.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.